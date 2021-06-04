The common cause: removing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power. This pretext helped Mansour Abbas, leader of the Raam Arab United List party, enter the political fold late last Wednesday. His participation in the motley coalition, led by the Jewish far-right, appears to be determining in the end of the Netanyahu era in Israel.

A photograph that will go down in history: the Jewish leader of the far-right Yasmina party, Naftali Bennet, and the head of the moderate Arab Islamist Raam party, Mansour Abbas, smiling together at the camera at the signing of an unprecedented pact. The reason for this union? Dethrone Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and replace his government through an unprecedented coalition.

“I have just signed an agreement with Yair Lapid so that he can form a government,” Mansour Abbas said Wednesday, after stamping his signature on a document drawn up by the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, the architect of the pact for a new government. in Israel, without Netanyahu. “We have decided to join the government to change the balance of political forces in the country,” he added.

Abbas was the latest to join the motley coalition that will remove Prime Minister Netanyahu, whose long governance is entrenched by allegations of corruption that weigh on him. Now, after years in power and several months of intense protests against him, the unlikely coalition could put an end to the Netanyahu era in Israel.

Netanyahu made this moment. First, by turning all his former allies and proteges in to rivals. Second, by cynically negotiating himself with Mansour Abbas, thereby legitimizing him for the rest of the right-wing. He’s the master politician but he’s sowed the seeds of his downfall pic.twitter.com/fjTAyT93Ty – Anshel Pfeffer אנשיל פפר (@AnshelPfeffer) June 2, 2021



Abbas’s Raam United Arab List party, whose legitimation against the right and political momentum was sponsored by Netanyahu himself, is the last stone on the prime minister’s coffin. “Abbas and Yair Lapid signed a coalition agreement to form a unity government,” said a brief statement from the centrist in charge of the formation of the Executive.

It is the first time since the creation of Israel, in 1948, that an Arab party has managed to enter – with 4 seats – in the Israeli Government, with 120 seats. “We hope that this process will be successful and that a government will finally be formed, after four rounds of elections. We have said from the beginning that we are not interested in a fifth election,” said the Arab leader.

What is the United Arab Raam List?

While Israel’s Arabs make up 21% of its population, the majority descendants of the Palestinians who stayed on their lands after Israel’s creation, they had never managed to play a key role in politics or government and have been marginalized – and abused – for decades.

The Arab-Israeli community has faced brutal intercommunal violence and discrimination from the Jewish majority, such as the one that emerged last month in the mixed neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, which led to the most violent escalation of war in recent years over the besieged Gaza Strip.



Palestinians react as Israeli police fire stun grenades during clashes in the compound that houses the Al-Aqsa mosque, amid tension over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, in the Old City of Jerusalem, on May 7, 2021. REUTERS – Ammar Awad

In this context of “apartheid” the Raam party emerged in 1996, representing the political arm of the southern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, whose origins date back to the Muslim Brotherhood. The leader of the Raam, Mansour Abbas, a 46-year-old dentist – from the mixed Maghar people: Druze, Muslim and Christian – advocates the establishment of a more moderate Islamic current for the country.

In fact, before accepting his integration into the historic pact, Abbas requested the approval of the Council of the Shura, the religious body of the movement, which guides the party’s votes in Parliament.

However, months ago – in what might seem like a strategy – the Raam split from Israel’s main Arab coalition, the Joint List, just before the March 23 elections. This rupture served as a pretext to work with the Israeli right-wing parties, something rejected by the main Arab factions, who feel that the rapprochement with the far-right “colonist” threatens the interests of the Arab people in Israel.

“Abbas’s Islamist party has drastically changed its historic political behavior by joining Bennet and other right-wing leaders,” said Joint List politician Sami Abou Shehadeh, adding that such a decision constitutes a “very big crime” for the marginalized Arab minority.

Benjamin Netanyahu was the political promoter of the Raam

Ironically, its political push was sponsored by Netanyahu after Raam’s establishment as an independent party. A card that now plays against him. The small Islamist faction put aside its rivalries and differences with Yasmina’s far-rightists, to unseat Israel’s oldest prime minister and thus ensure his entry into Parliament, whose approval is still pending in the legislature.

Abbas’s proposal for the country’s Arabs is to improve their conditions and break with the government neglect to which they have been subjected for decades. According to the party leader, the agreement will serve the interests of the Arab community and “provide solutions to the urgent problems facing Arab society in various fields” and has committed a large medium-term economic investment for their benefit.

The Raam leader announced that the pact would guarantee the allocation of more than $ 16,000 to improve infrastructure and prosecute violence in mixed neighborhoods in Israel. “I say it here clearly and frankly: when the very establishment of this government is based on our support, we will be able to influence it and achieve great things for our Arab society,” Abbas stressed.

Among the pre-agreed changes are also improvements in the education, welfare, employment and economic development of Arab-Israelis. “The eradication of crime and violence” are immovable conditions for Abbas: “there are many things that benefit Arab society, as well as Israeli society as a whole,” he added.

Israeli policies and practices associated with the occupation and blockade are leading to continued fragmentation in the occupied Palestinian territory, home to more than 2 million Palestine refugees, undermining any peace and stability initiatives in the region la pic.twitter.com/ZLkSMSf8d4 – Raquel Martí (@Raquel_Marti_) May 24, 2021



Criticisms from the Palestinian side

But many Arabs distance themselves from Abbas’s vision, seeing his political movement and the approach to the Jewish far-right as a betrayal. In fact, just over half of the Arab-Israeli population have the right to vote in parliamentary elections. “He is a traitor, what will he do when he is asked to vote on launching a new war on Gaza?” Says Badri Karam, 21, from the besieged enclave. “Will he accept it, being part of the slaughter of Palestinians?” He wonders.

Bennet is a clear defender of the occupation of Palestinian lands by Israeli settlers and even the military through force and evictions. Furthermore, it supports military actions against Muslim communities in the occupied West Bank, their annexation to Israel and the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip.

“The Palestinians have seen dozens of Israeli governments throughout history, of the right, of the left, of the center, as they call it. But they have all been hostile when it comes to the rights of our Palestinian people and they all had policies. hostiles of expansionism, “said Hamas Islamist movement spokesman Hazem Qassem.

During the latest escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip – which lasted 11 days and left hundreds of Gazans killed by Israeli air strikes on the civilian population and millionaire material damage that will take years, or even decades, to rebuild – Abbas paralyzed negotiations with the right-wing partners, a temporary move in which he also showed solidarity with affected Jews.

The million boys and girls of #Loop it has experienced several Israeli offensives, protests and repression. Events accumulate in memory and feelings, increasingly reducing your ability to overcome them one day.https://t.co/2g8SQHozoA pic.twitter.com/GnMbyzBQZd – Raquel González (@RaquelGon_MSF) June 3, 2021



In fact, Abbas visited a synagogue burned during the clashes on the Israeli side, thus gaining the approval of the far-right leader: “I saw a decent and brave person,” Bennet said at the time. It now remains to be seen if the alliance achieves its main objective, to remove Netanyahu from his golden throne. However, it is a fragile pact that unites very disparate forces from the Israeli political spectrum.

In a society where ethnic and religious conflicts continue to shape political and social life, it seems clear that the main demand of the Palestinians, the creation of two states, will continue to be a non-negotiable taboo for the right-wing leader and this could generate friction between those who they see in Abbas an opportunity to gain recognition of the “Palestinian cause”.

“Arab-Israelis are a whole universe of feelings and identities, there is potential to develop politically, but economically they are more integrated than ever,” analyst Gideon Rahat, a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, explained to EFE.

With AFP, Reuters and local media