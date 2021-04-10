The Arab Parliament affirmed that the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar of the Arab national security and represents a fixed strategic depth in the national security system as a whole.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the parliament expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the attack by the terrorist Houthi militia on the city of Khamis Mushait with a drone, which was successfully confronted by the coalition forces in support of legitimacy in Yemen.

In its statement, Parliament warned of the continued violations of the terrorist Houthi militia, which is a translation of a malicious Iranian agenda aimed at destabilizing security and stability in the region.

The parliament called on the international community to take urgent and decisive action to deter the terrorist Houthi militia from its crimes and move from the stage of condemnation, denunciation and condemnation to taking deterrent positions to protect civilians from the continuous targeting.

The Arab Parliament renewed its affirmation of its complete stand with Saudi Arabia and its support in the measures it takes to defend its lands and preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its lands.