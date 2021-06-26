The Arab Parliament said: “We completely reject what was issued by the European Parliament regarding Ceuta, and we send a message of solidarity to the brothers in Morocco.”

“It is our duty to defend Morocco and Morocco’s independence and sovereignty,” he added, referring to the recent developments that followed the crisis with Spain.

On Saturday, an emergency session of the Arab Parliament was held, devoted to discussing the recent decision of the European Parliament regarding Morocco regarding the events in the enclave of Ceuta.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Assoumi, had said that today’s session comes from the commitment of the Arab Parliament to its responsibility in solidarity with Morocco and its support in facing this crisis.

According to the “Sky News Arabia” correspondent, the Arab Parliament had also affirmed its appreciation for the role that Morocco played over the years in the migration file.

In the same vein, the Arab Parliament had expressed its refusal to enter the European Parliament on the line, in light of the bilateral diplomatic crisis between Madrid and Rabat.

Earlier, the European Parliament issued its decision rejecting what it considered “Morocco’s use of unaccompanied minors” to put political pressure on Spain.

Thousands of migrants were able to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in light of strained relations, but most of them were returned to Morocco, at a later time.

A diplomatic crisis erupted between Morocco and Spain, when Rabat discovered that its European neighbor had received the leader of the separatist Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, on its soil for treatment.

Rabat blamed Madrid for receiving Ghali, who was being pursued by accusations of human rights violations, and said that he used a forged passport in Spain in order to evade the law.

In Rabat’s opinion, Madrid wants to transfer the crisis to a broader scope between Europe and Morocco, while the tension is bilateral.