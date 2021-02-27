The Arab Parliament has expressed its categorical rejection of infringing upon the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and anything that might prejudice its leadership and independence of its judiciary.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament affirmed its support for the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the report submitted to the US Congress on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

The Arab Parliament also affirmed the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his trustworthy Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman, in establishing security and stability in the Arab region and at the regional level, as well as its policy in support of maintaining security And international peace, and its main role in combating terrorism, violence, ideology and extremism, and consolidating and spreading the values ​​of moderation and tolerance at all levels.