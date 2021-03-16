The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, praised the celebration of the Arab Day for Human Rights this year under the slogan “The Right to Health,” considering that enjoying the highest attainable standard of health is one of the basic rights of every human being in general, but it is gaining exceptional importance at the present time. The Coronavirus pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges to Arab countries and the world at large.

This came in a statement issued by the Arab Parliament today on the occasion of the “Arab Human Rights Day,” which is celebrated on March 16 of each year. The President of the Arab Parliament praised the estimated efforts made by the Arab countries to confront the Corona pandemic, whether at the level of individual countries or within the framework of the Arab League, expressing his sincere appreciation and respect to all workers in the medical sector in the Arab countries, who come in the front rows in Facing this crisis and making many sacrifices in order to preserve the health of the Arab citizen.

On the other hand, Al-Asoumi said that the celebration this year comes at a time when Arab countries are facing a systematic campaign to interfere in their internal affairs and impose foreign guardianship over them under the pretensions of protecting human rights, indicating that the Arab Parliament will devote its next session fully to discussing this issue in all its aspects. .