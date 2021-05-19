The Arab Parliament launches a popular and official solidarity campaign with the Palestinian people

Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, affirmed that the Palestinian cause is firmly rooted and rooted in the heart of every Arab, and will remain the first and central issue that unites us all, calling for the launch of a broad popular and official solidarity campaign with the brotherly Palestinian people, assisting them with all the necessary relief and health needs, and contributing to the restoration of Reconstruction of what was destroyed by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

This came during an emergency session of the Arab Parliament on Israeli violations and attacks in Palestine, held today, Wednesday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, with the participation of President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen, President of the State of Palestine, and in the presence of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Abul Gheit and Sheikh Sultan Al-Barakani, Chairman of the Yemeni Parliament.

Al-Asoumi said, during his speech, that the attack on civilians in the Gaza Strip is war crimes, and even full-fledged crimes against humanity, and confirms the Israeli authorities ’contempt for all the rules of international law, and reflects a flagrant challenge to all international legitimacy decisions, as well as a provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims and Christians in all Around the world, and reveals the great danger involved in the prejudice to the sacred.

Al-Asoumi explained that the Arab Parliament, from the first moment of the occurrence of these brutal violations and attacks, led Arab parliamentary diplomatic action at all levels in order to mobilize regional and international support to support the Palestinian cause, and to immediately stop the crimes committed by the Israeli forces.

He noted that for the fourth time the UN Security Council failed to simply issue a statement condemning the war crimes committed by the Israeli forces, which is a stain on the international community, calling on the United Nations and the Inter-Parliamentary Union to form a joint fact-finding committee to investigate the flagrant violations of the Israeli authorities In the city of Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and all the Palestinian territories.

Al-Osoumi also called for an emergency session of the Human Rights Council to discuss these violations, which violate the most basic principles and rules of human rights, which are universally recognized.

He called on the International Criminal Court to apply its regional jurisdiction over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and to urgently investigate and prosecute crimes committed by the Israeli authorities, and called on all Arab media outlets of all kinds to address world public opinion, to garner the necessary support and support to support the Palestinian cause.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen delivered a recorded speech, in which he said: “Jerusalem is our eternal capital, and we cannot be satisfied with an alternative, and without it there will be no peace, security, stability, or agreement, in our region and the world, and that Jerusalem has proven once again that it is the basis upon which Our people will meet on him and the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation rally around him. Without it, there is no value. ”

Abu Mazen emphasized that the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip is considered war crimes punishable by international law, and that he will not be complacent in prosecuting the perpetrators of these crimes before international courts.

Abu Mazen stressed that work is currently focused on stopping the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and then entering into a serious political process, with clear international reference, that leads to an end to the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine, including East Jerusalem, the holy capital of Palestine.

The Palestinian President renewed his adherence to the Arab peace initiative approved by successive Arab summits since the Beirut summit in 2002, and the emphasis on the complete Israeli withdrawal from all Palestinian and Arab lands occupied in 1967.

Abu Mazen ended his speech by saying: “We are students of peace, not students of war, but at the same time we cannot neglect any of the rights of our people and our nation, especially in the city of Jerusalem,” stressing his readiness to form a government of national accord that adheres to international legitimacy and is internationally acceptable.

In a speech to him, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said: “It is our duty all to convey the Palestinian voice to the world at this rare moment when the ears are ready to hear the voice of truth, and it is our duty to remind that these bloody events that occurred in Palestine began In the blessed month of Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims.

He pointed out that what happened in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has been happening in other neighborhoods in Jerusalem for years and even decades, as part of an ongoing plan to isolate Jerusalemites from Jerusalem and Judaize Jerusalem, to satisfy right-wing extremist tendencies, warning of the settlers ’success in emptying the“ Sheikh Jarrah ”neighborhood from Its residents, so that Silwan, Wadi Al-Joz, and other Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem would not be the next.

He stressed that solidarity with the Palestinian people is, in fact, solidarity with ourselves and our sanctities, Muslims and Christians, and that we must all work diligently to communicate with all international actors, including elected councils in all countries, with the aim of uncovering plans and inviting the world to solidarity with the truth. Palestinian.