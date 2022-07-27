Sharjah (Union)

Members of the Arab Parliament for the Child participated in a number of workshops implemented by the Department of Social Services in the Government of Sharjah. They also met with Dr. Awad Al-Khalaf, Director of Al Qasimia University, at the university headquarters.

The Director welcomed them as guests of the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and wished them success in their work program, and the opinions and recommendations they would present during their fourth session, which discusses the issue of food security.

Al-Khalaf praised the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his keenness to support Arab children through institutions that care for them, meet their needs and prepare them for the future, as in the Arab Parliament for the child.

He stressed that Al Qasimia University and various institutions and bodies welcome children’s visits to familiarize them with their roles and the great giving it offers in the context of the support and attention given by the Ruler of Sharjah to building people on the land of Sharjah.

The workshops, organized by the Department of Social Services in the Government of Sharjah at the headquarters of Al Qasimia University, included a number of themes. It aimed to rehabilitate the children of Parliament with programs that converge with the goals of building and forming their personality and contribute to enabling them to perform their parliamentary role that expresses the children of the Arab world.

The workshops were titled “What will you become tomorrow”, which came to enhance children’s confidence in their present and their readiness for the future, and their values ​​to contribute to building their personalities and the renaissance of their countries.

The workshops were presented in the halls of Al Qasimia University, and dealt with a number of themes that reflected the experiences of the department’s cadres to discover the hobbies and skills of the children, and to identify their ambitions by discussing with them their hobbies and fields, and to give them a sense of patriotism and self-confidence through discussions and reinforced exercises.

In light of these workshops, the children received information about the future and the contribution to building the homeland and traveling towards the future, while addressing reading and its importance in the child’s life, leading to creativity and mastery in various literary arenas.