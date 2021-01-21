Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, head of the Arab Parliament, condemned the terrorist bombings that took place in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday morning, and led to a number of deaths and injuries.

The President of the Arab Parliament affirmed the solidarity of the Arab Parliament and its complete stand with the Republic of Iraq in its war on terrorism and terrorist groups, and its support in all measures it takes to confront extremist terrorist organizations.