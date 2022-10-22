Today, the Arab Parliament condemned the terrorist Houthi militia’s targeting of the Dabba port in Hadramout with two drones, warning of the danger and repercussions of these terrorist attacks on stability and security in the region.

In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament reiterated its full solidarity with the legitimate government in Yemen in all the measures it takes to confront these terrorist militias, stressing its complete rejection of the escalation pursued by the Houthi group and its insistence on thwarting efforts to renew the truce.

The Arab Parliament called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take immediate action to confront such criminal acts that negatively affect global oil markets, and to pressure the Houthi militia to comply with the international will to renew the truce, in preparation for reaching a permanent ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.