The Arab Parliament strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia attack by firing a ballistic missile at the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and a number of car bombs towards Jazan and Khamis Mushait.

He stressed in a statement issued this evening that compromising the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a threat to Arab national security, stressing at the same time that these repeated terrorist attacks by the Houthi terrorist militia targeting innocent civilians and civilian objects protected under international law constitute war crimes according to the law. International humanitarian law, and a blatant challenge to international law and international norms.

The Arab Parliament also affirmed its solidarity and complete stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as it takes measures to defend its lands and preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its lands against any treacherous aggression.

The Arab Parliament praised the efficiency and professionalism of the coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen, and their high capabilities in intercepting and destroying the threats launched by the Houthi militia.