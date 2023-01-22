The Arab Parliament strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the Noble Qur’an in front of the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, stressing its total rejection of such disgraceful acts, which are considered a violation of all international laws and covenants that stipulate the need to adhere to respect for people’s sanctities, beliefs and religions.
In a statement issued today, the Arab Parliament called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and to criminalize these unacceptable acts altogether, which contradict all human and moral values and principles, provoke Muslims, fuel feelings of hatred and violence, and aim to destabilize security and stability, and demanded the renunciation of all forms of hatred and extremism. Spreading the values of dialogue, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among peoples, and preventing any form of insult to all monotheistic religions.
The Arab Parliament stressed the necessity of renouncing hate speech and violence, the necessity of respecting religious symbols, refraining from provoking hatred by insulting religions and sanctities, and the necessity of spreading the values of tolerance and coexistence.
