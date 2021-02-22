Ahmed Shaban, WAM (Cairo)

Muhammad Ahmad Al Yamahi, Vice President of the Arab Parliament and member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee, reiterated the parliament’s call for unifying the Yemeni ranks and activating state institutions.

He also stressed during his participation in the work of the third session of the first session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament, which was held yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, the importance of the Arab Parliament session for its discussion of many important issues related to joint Arab action, and following up developments and developments in the situation in Yemen, Iraq, Somalia and Libya, in addition to discussing strengthening security and military coordination between Arab countries.

He pointed out that the session also discussed support for the least developed Arab countries at all levels, especially in light of the recent visit by the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi and the parliament’s delegation to Djibouti to see the situation there.

The delegation of the members of the Federal National Council, the members of the Arab Parliament, included Muhammad Ahmad Al Yamahi, Deputy Speaker of the Arab Parliament, member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee, Naama Abdullah Al Sharhan, Second Deputy Chairman of the Council, a member of the Social, Educational, Cultural Affairs, Women and Youth Committee, and Ahmed Bushehab Al Suwaidi, a member of the Economic Affairs Committee. And Finance, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee.

Yesterday, the Arab Parliament inaugurated the Arab Observatory for Human Rights, which aims to monitor and document the human rights situation in the Arab countries, redraw the correct mental image of Arab countries abroad, and respond to the allegations of the politicized and erroneous reports issued on the situation of human rights in some Arab countries. And the refutation of the false allegations and accusations contained in these reports.

The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoumi confirmed the Arab Parliament’s complete rejection of what was contained in the politicized and erroneous statements and reports recently issued by some authorities and organizations regarding the human rights situation in some Arab countries, stressing that the Arab Parliament is not against evaluating the human rights system in Arab countries, but rather against the approach. The suspect depends on the politicization of the human rights file and its use as a political tool for pressure and blackmail.

Al-Osoumi reviewed the positive developments in the Arab region during the recent period, which give rise to optimism and hope, stressing that the success of the “Hope Probe” launched by the United Arab Emirates in reaching Mars, represents pride for all Arabs, appreciating the outcomes of the Al-Ula summit and the positions it contained. And decisions that rise to the level of challenges that the Arab region is going through.

Al-Asoumi announced the Arab Parliament’s support for the new government of political competencies that was formed in Yemen, calling on the international community to take a firm stance to stop terrorist crimes committed by the Houthi militia.

Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, a member of the Federal National Council, deputy head of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee in the Arab Parliament praised the inauguration of the Arab Observatory for Human Rights, confirming in a statement to the “Union” that the Arab Parliament, in its new phase, pays unprecedented attention to the human rights file and refuting fallacies. Adopted by suspicious institutions and destinations, and to respond to them with the correct facts and facts.

Al-Naqbi noted that the Arab Observatory for Human Rights is relied upon in drawing a correct picture of human rights in Arab countries, drawing facts on the ground, studying international reports issued by the United Nations and its affiliated agencies and bodies on human rights in Arab countries and proposing appropriate policies to deal with them. .

UAE: Terrorism is a global cross-border threat

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, a member of the Federal National Council, warned that terrorism is a global threat that crosses borders, and is not a threat facing a particular country or region, and calls for strengthening international and regional cooperation to confront it, especially after the increase in the activity of ISIS in the African region, and the presence of negligence in confronting it. Regionally and globally.

During his participation in a meeting organized by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean in cooperation with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, entitled: “Challenges of the post-ISIS context in Iraq and the Levant,” which was held hypothetically, to discuss assessing challenges and regional cooperation, and strengthening efforts to combat terrorism, he emphasized that this danger It is expanding in the Sahel and various African regions, and everyone will be affected by it. He said that the Middle East region has become a victim of terrorism, wars and conflicts for decades, calling for the importance of putting aside political differences when dealing with the threat of terrorism.

The Parliamentary Division stressed during the participation that confronting terrorism requires the focus of states’ strategies on prevention and the participation of all parties in developing plans and programs that address it.

The UAE Parliamentary Division represented the members of the Federal National Council: His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Maryam Majed Bin Thania, Chair of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean Group, Damar Belhoul Al Falasi, Vice President of the Group, and Hind Hamid Al Aliili, a member of the group.