Cairo (Union)

The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, called on the Inter-Parliamentary Union as the parent parliamentary organization that includes representatives of the peoples of the world, and both the United Nations and the World Health Organization, to develop a tripartite work strategy to reach a unified global plan to ensure a fair distribution of anti-Coronavirus vaccines on All peoples of the world, especially developing countries and the least able to afford it.

This came in the speech of the President of the Arab Parliament to the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union during its 142 meetings, which are held virtually during the period from 24 to 28 May, to discuss the topic “Overcoming the epidemic today and building a better tomorrow: the role of parliaments.”

Al-Osoumi stressed that international solidarity is a key requirement for a safe exit from the exceptional circumstances that the world is experiencing today in light of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, stressing that parliamentarians have a pivotal role in recovering from the Corona pandemic, by developing legislation supportive of sustainable development policies, and supporting the most affected sectors. , To ensure that the global economy returns to its previous state before this pandemic.

Al-Osoumi indicated that the Arab Parliament contributed to supporting, strengthening and coordinating international parliamentary efforts regarding recovery from the Corona pandemic, through its participation with parliamentary delegations in all activities organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in this regard, and launched a number of important initiatives, mainly targeting Optimal employment of youth energies and enhancing their capabilities to recover from the pandemic.