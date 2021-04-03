Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, affirmed that the Arab Parliament fully stands by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and supports all decisions and measures taken by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, to preserve security and stability in the Kingdom, and to confront any attempts to undermine it or threaten its security and stability.

The President of the Arab Parliament stressed that the security of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is an integral part of Arab national security, stressing that it is one of the main pillars and pillars on which the joint Arab action system is based.