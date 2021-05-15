Cairo (Al-Ittihad) The Arab Parliament affirmed the importance of strengthening Arab solidarity to support proud Palestine in the face of Israeli forces, denouncing the continuous Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people, which has claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people and children in Gaza.

The Arab Parliament, in a statement today, saluted the Palestinian steadfastness in the face of the Israeli forces, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba of the Palestinian people, which falls on May 15 of each year.

The Arab Parliament praised the honorable stances taken by a number of countries to support and relieve the Palestinian brothers and wounded as a result of the brutal Israeli aggression, warning of the danger of the continuing deterioration of conditions in the Palestinian territories, and the need to stop the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territories, and to spare the peoples of the region further escalation.

The Arab Parliament thanked the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the Egyptian authorities for opening Egyptian hospitals to receive the wounded Palestinians to treat them and save the lives of the wounded.

The Arab Parliament also praised the decision of the Jordanian monarch, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, to send medical and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Arab Parliament called on all Arab and Islamic countries to join hands at this critical moment to confront the Israeli aggression, and to make all efforts to help the Palestinian people and to mobilize humanitarian and medical aid to relieve the wounded Palestinians. The Arab Parliament called on the Security Council and the United Nations to assume their responsibilities towards the tragic situation in the Palestinian territories, and to put pressure on Israel to stop the massacres it commits against the Palestinian people, appreciating the efforts made by the State of Tunisia within the framework of the Security Council to express the Arab position, especially since there is a session that will be held tomorrow, Sunday, to discuss Possible exits from the current state of crisis.