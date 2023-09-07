Cairo (Al Ittihad)

Arab foreign ministers, in their meeting at the 160th session of the Council of the League of Arab States, yesterday, discussed a number of issues related to the path of joint Arab action and the promotion of cooperation, in addition to current Arab issues and regional and international challenges, amid welcoming the accession of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt to the “BRICS” group, explaining that This step is the best proof of the growing importance of the Arab world and the Arab countries.

The meeting began at the League’s headquarters under the chairmanship of Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, who assumed the presidency of the session, succeeding Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, and in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab foreign ministers, and heads of delegations from Arab countries.

The Arab foreign ministers discussed a number of political, economic, social, legal, financial and administrative issues, including the item of joint Arab action. The ministers also discussed developments in Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia, solidarity with Lebanon, security of navigation and energy supplies in the Arab Gulf region.

The ministers discussed items related to social affairs, economic issues, maintaining national security, combating terrorism, and reports of the standing committees for administrative, financial, legal, and human rights affairs.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called for the intensification of joint Arab action during the next stage at all levels, in a manner that interacts with changes and allows adaptation to them.

Aboul Gheit said, “The developments of the past period indicate that dealing with the consequences of regional conflicts requires strengthening collective action between the various parties to coordinate positions between countries wishing to preserve their strategic independence, and to provide platforms for joint action that deals with issues related to the maintenance of national interests.”

He pointed out that the Arab League had succeeded, during the past months, in moving on more than one level in order to strengthen its partnerships with the various international powers, given that these partnerships represent an important strategic asset for the Arab countries.

Aboul Gheit said, “The crisis in Sudan is still unfolding, leaving the Sudanese people with a huge cost that is beyond their ability to bear.”

Regarding Yemen, Aboul Gheit said, “Despite the reduction in escalation and the decline in the intensity of military operations in the past months, a comprehensive ceasefire, as well as a political settlement, are still far-fetched goals.”

In another context, Aboul Gheit noted Syria’s restoration of its seat in the Arab League, and the accompanying restoration of Arab involvement in its crisis, and in dealing with its causes and difficult consequences that the Syrian people suffer from.

In turn, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and African Cooperation Nasser Bourita stressed, during the meeting, the importance of challenging the system of joint Arab action, similar to many international blocs that have made economic cooperation the way to achieve unity.

He expressed Morocco’s hope for stabilization of the situation in the Arab countries that are experiencing problems, and that this be done on the basis of dialogue and peaceful initiatives.

He also expressed his country’s aspiration to complete the political settlement in Libya as soon as possible, pointing out that conferences and meetings are not an end in themselves, but a means to achieve stability.

After assuming the presidency of the session, Bourita congratulated the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt for joining the BRICS group, explaining that this step is the best evidence of the growing importance of the Arab world and Arab countries.

For his part, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said, “The Arab League reacted with the required efficiency and speed to the Sudanese crisis.”