The World Government Summit 2023, which will be held in Dubai from February 12 to 15, is hosting the second edition of the Arab Young Leaders Meeting. With the participation of Arab youth ministers and leaders of youth work institutions in the region, who discuss with Arab youth groups from various disciplines issues and opportunities of interest to youth.

This course focuses on the youth’s relationship with the Arab identity and language, the Arab youth’s view of the world and the world’s impressions of it, and the narrative presented by the Arab region to enhance the image of Arab youth and present correct positive impressions of the Arab countries, their youth competencies and talents, their ambitious future visions, and their eagerness to turn challenges into opportunities.

The meeting is of particular importance in light of its being held as the first regional event with the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States declaring the current year the “Year of Arab Youth”, to encourage youth to meaningful community participation, and to exchange ideas and experiences with Arab governments, as well as to know the reality of Arab youth, and the most important future directions regarding behaviors, aspirations and vision.

This session is witnessing the convening of an open youth ministerial seminar that includes a number of Arab youth ministers with a group of Arab youth from various fields and disciplines, preceded by a presentation of the results of the preliminary meetings that preceded the organization of the meeting, and monitored the opinions of 1000 young men and women from the Arab world on the axes raised by the discussions of the Arab Leadership Meeting. The young woman and his ministerial circle in its second session.

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Shamma Al Mazrouei, said: “In this version of the Arab meeting for young leaders, we put an important file on the table for discussion and analysis, which is the identity of Arab youth and their image in the world, through their view of themselves and the world’s view of them, and discussing ways to enable them to activate their opportunities and strengthen their connection. In his Arabic language in his personality and his knowledge and professional production, in parallel with working together to renew the positive narrative about promising youth capabilities and potentials and nurturing hope in the hearts of young people.

She added, “We build on the gains of the previous session, and we will always have new ideas and recommendations to benefit from in achieving the best and optimal impact of local and joint youth work initiatives in our region. We look forward to the qualitative results of the second session of the Arab Young Leaders Meeting this year.”

The meeting includes comprehensive presentations from Arab institutions specialized in youth work from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the Arab Republic of Egypt and a number of Arab countries.

The meeting witnesses the presentation of the experience of youth councils in the UAE, in the presence of a group of leaders and members of youth councils of all kinds, from the establishment of the system to its day, highlighting the various success stories and the available prospects for sharing the successful youth councils model with various Arab countries to develop youth participation in the development of their societies.

There will be cultural performances and artistic events related to identity and the Arabic language during the conference, which allows its participants to attend the activities of the World Summit of Governments and the events, activities, dialogues and meetings with heads of state and government and international and regional organizations.

The meeting, with its various sessions, discusses how to communicate with young people and speak their language to present their version of their reality and vision for a better tomorrow, while highlighting the youth’s relationship with their language and their pride in their national identity that is open to the world and partner in development goals.

The Arab Young Leaders Meeting will share with the audience and the media the results of qualitative studies related to the reality, aspirations and future of youth, as well as the outputs of specialized research and opinion polls conducted by the Arab Youth Center, as well as guides to Arab youth work and guides to youth centers and initiatives in the Arab world.