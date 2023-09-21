The organizing committee of the Arab Media Forum stated that artificial intelligence, environmental issues, and youth are among the main issues on the agenda of the forum’s activities during its 21st session, which will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from September 26 to 27. ongoing, with the participation of more than 3,000 of the most prominent media personalities in the region and the world, ministers, heads of Arab and international media institutions, and editors-in-chief of local and Arab newspapers, in addition to an elite group of senior writers, thinkers, and representatives of major local, Arab, and international media outlets, within the largest annual gathering of its kind in Region.

The organizing committee of the forum explained during a media meeting yesterday, to reveal the details of the 21st session of the Arab Media Forum, that the current session will be exceptional in terms of the issues, events and programs presented on its agenda, and a number of specific initiatives will be launched on the sidelines of the forum, compatible with the issues raised.

Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, confirmed that the volume of participation this year reflects the Arab media community’s deep-rooted confidence in the value of the forum as the most important meeting that brings together leaders of media work and media makers in its various sectors, in one place, which is Dubai, which continues – Under the directives of the leadership – confirming its role as a major driving force for media development, by stimulating a dialogue that keeps pace with developments in the sector, as well as the surrounding transformations affecting its path, in a way that contributes to identifying development requirements in all its aspects, whether at the level of human staff and work methods, or at the level of infrastructure. And technical equipment.

Al Marri said: “The forum’s discussions in this session keep pace with the most important global changes, as they are closely related to the media sector, which is the window that conveys to people the details of these changes and their effects on their lives. The forum also discusses the impact of technology on the future of media, especially with the tremendous development in the field of artificial intelligence, which is one of the most important developments that will change the form of media from what we have known over many decades.”

Al Marri addressed the broad outlines of the various organizational aspects, taking into account that the forum should include the most important topics related to the future of the media and its role in society. She said: “This year’s forum will address the role of cinema and drama as a soft force that integrates with the media in its impact on societies. A number of regional and international stars will participate in the dialogue within this axis. It will also address the topic of sustainability, especially since the UAE has declared 2023 as the year of sustainability, with the upcoming hosting of The country is in Dubai for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

An elite group of the most prominent Arab and international figures will speak before the Arab Media Forum 2023, led by the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al Budawi, the Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Culture Authority. and the Arts in Dubai, and Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Omar Sultan Al Olama, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE’s Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, and an elite group of Arab media ministers, led by the President of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in The Arab Republic of Egypt, Karam Jabr, the Minister of Information Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, and the Minister of Information of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Faisal Shaboul.

The sessions of the Arab Media Forum 2023 are scheduled to be held on the 26th and 27th of this September in Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The forum is preceded by an introductory day entitled “Media Forum for Youth”, which is held in its first session, and is dedicated exclusively to young media professionals, and focuses on preparing a generation of media professionals. Young people are qualified to lead the media development process in the next stage, based on the fact that young people are the most open to technology, which will have the highest say in shaping the image of the media in the next stage, and because of the ability of young people to innovate, create, and deal efficiently with the data of the times, and the importance of harnessing that data. To build a strong and competitive media.

For her part, Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, spoke about a set of points related to this year’s session of the Arab Media Forum. She said that in order to ensure that the dialogue was renewed and kept pace with the changes surrounding the region, the organizing committee worked to ensure that the event expressed the main themes chosen for this session. In addition to the great value of the speakers based on their influential positions of responsibility in those axes, as well as the importance of the topics presented for discussion that constitute the main structure of those axes, the design of the forum’s headquarters was taken into account so that it expresses the main ideas presented this year related to the development of artificial intelligence technologies and the issue of sustainability and preservation. On the environment and its development, and also the new topic that the forum addresses this year, which is cinematic and dramatic production, as the forum’s headquarters will include features that reflect all of the above in order to complete the intended concept of the atmosphere in which the discussion will take place.

The Arab Media Forum, held this year under the slogan “The Future of Arab Media,” sheds light on the reality of Arab media and the extent to which it is affected by modern media trends, especially those related to the emergence of artificial intelligence technologies, their entry into the core of Arab media work, and how to enhance the positive contribution of Arab media in creating a future. Better for our Arab world.

This year, the Arab Media Forum includes more than 75 sessions, with the participation of 130 speakers and 160 media institutions, all of whom participate in shaping the future of Arab media, with the aim of presenting inspiring experiences, presenting visions about the future of media, and exchanging experiences, ideas and experiments that contribute to anticipating the future of Arab media, through… A large variety of workshops, discussion sessions and events focusing on the latest media trends, in order to provide innovative solutions to keep pace with global changes. This year, the forum welcomes more than 200 media personalities from 16 countries from across the region and the world.

This session of the forum reviews the best successful global experiences in media development, the most important media transformations in the world, technological trends that may contribute to changing the media system and industry, and the impact of this on the style and behavior of the recipient, and the extent of his interaction with the media in the future.

Main sessions

As part of the first day’s activities, the forum will host the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, in a dialogue session entitled “The Future of the Arab Gulf Amid Global Changes,” moderated by Chantal Saliba, a journalist at Sky News Arabia, where the Council constitutes a constant factor of stability and balance. As president in the region, based on the positive and important role he played during the past decades in maintaining security and peace in the region.

The forum will also host the diplomatic advisor to the President of the State, Dr. Anwar Gargash, during a dialogue session held at a very important regional time, to talk about the future of the Middle East region in light of the many political transformations that the region is going through, and how to adapt to the developments that have occurred over the past decades, given the period. The latter, where opportunities for bilateral and collective rapprochement improved, and positive developments led to the formulation of new features of political relations between the countries of the region, in addition to many current political files and issues, where he will share his vision for the political and developmental future of the Arab region, and his dialogue during the media session on Al Hadath Channel, Lara Nabhan.

Among the main sessions of the forum’s work, the most important media event in the region will be hosted by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, where Her Highness will present during a dialogue session moderated by the journalist Faisal bin Hariz from the Sky News Arabia channel, Its vision of the complementary relationship between media and culture, and the roles required today of Arab intellectuals to be more present in the future of peoples, in addition to many other axes related to culture as a creative sector that enjoys many economic opportunities.

As part of the main dialogue sessions of the 21st session, the forum will host the Minister of Information Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, the Minister of Information in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Faisal Shaboul, and the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Karam Jabr, and it is moderated by the journalist in Al-Hadath Channel, Hussein Al-Sheikh. To discuss the features of the Arab media scene at the present time, in light of the changes that the region and the world are going through that cast their shadow on the media industry.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, will also participate in a special dialogue session entitled “How will artificial intelligence affect the media?” The discussion will be moderated by a “virtual interviewer” in a clear expression of the great potential that the Fourth Industrial Revolution has yielded. And the important changes it portends in the media field.

As part of its first day, the Arab Media Forum will host a dialogue session in which the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of DP World Group, Sultan Bin Sulayem, will speak under the title “Trade Diplomacy.” The session will be moderated by writer and media personality Imad al-Din Adeeb.

In the context of the expected opportunities for artificial intelligence technologies and the important developments in media work tools, and in light of the fear of some of this change, the organizing committee of the Arab Media Forum decided to give a wide space to discuss the great development in the field of artificial intelligence, and how to harness technological progress to achieve a better future for Arab media.

In this context, a group of dialogue sessions will discuss topics related to artificial intelligence and its expected impact on the media sector. A discussion session will be held under the title “Arab Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” and it will host Dr. Nizar Habash, a computer science expert at New York University in Abu Dhabi, and the Executive Director of the Innovation Institute. Technologist in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ibtisam Al Mazrouei, editor-in-chief of Emarat Al Youm newspaper, Mona Bousamra, and the session is moderated by journalist Sami Al Qasimi, from Sky News Arabia.

In a session entitled “What is the Fate of Truth in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” Egyptian writer and journalist Emad El-Din Adeeb, through his extensive experience in the field of media work, provides a special reading on the use of artificial intelligence in the media, and discusses the great development that algorithms have witnessed in recent years, and the impact This development in the concept of truth in the media.

In the context of what digital platforms represent as one of the future trends for the media sector and entertainment industry in the region, the forum opens the door to a discussion about the significant growth witnessed by these platforms.

In light of the news industry gaining double importance among the media trends expected to emerge in the future, a session held under the title “What will Arab news look like in 2052” discusses future trends and work tools in newsrooms during the next two decades, as they have become more efficient due to their connection to technology and digitization.

As part of a main session, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the UAE Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, will participate to talk about the role of the media in supporting sustainability.

A discussion session presented by Sky News Arabia, entitled “The Future of Journalism between Web 3 and the Metaverse,” sheds light on the impact of technology on the future of Arab journalism.

Al-Arabiya Channel participates in presenting a session entitled “Governance of Artificial Intelligence in the Media”, and “Al-Mashhad Channel” participates in presenting a discussion session entitled “The Future of the Screen in the Age of Digital Media”, and “Al-Sharq Channel” also participates in a discussion session entitled “Economy and Media”. ..Partnership and integration.”

• 130 speakers participating in more than 75 sessions.

• 160 media organizations from the region attend the forum over two days.

Mona Al Marri:

• “Dubai continues, under the leadership’s directives, to confirm its role as a major driving force for media development.”

Maitha Buhumaid:

• “The design of the forum’s headquarters was taken into account so that it expresses the ideas presented and related to the development of artificial intelligence technologies.”

• The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council was a keynote speaker at the forum.

• Gargash shares his views on the future of the Middle East in the presence of Arab media professionals.

Cinema and movies

The extensive agenda of the Arab Media Forum in its 21st session is filled with many topics that shed light on all sectors related to the media. With the expansion of the scope of its discussions, new topics were included this year within a specialized professional dialogue aimed at advancing the future of drama and film production in the Arab region, as they are among the most important forms of soft power capable of creating a large and widespread public impact, and for their role in highlighting the reality of Arab societies, their culture and their development at all times. Levels, where an elite group of Arab drama stars and makers speak about their visions regarding the elements of restoring Arab drama to its splendor and glories, the role of the media in promoting and advancing it, the features of the future of drama and film production in the region, the impact of drama as a very influential soft force, and the extent of the influence of artificial intelligence on the future of drama and film production. In the Arab region.

20 minute sessions

During this session, the Forum continues to discuss media issues and the challenges facing it from multiple angles, through 20-minute sessions that host the most prominent media figures, along with many media experts and people with inspiring experiences, to share their experiences with the Forum’s audience. The sessions have different titles to ensure that the largest possible number of topics are discussed.