The Board of Directors of the “Arab Media Award” chaired by Diaa Rashwan, and in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Award, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, approved the winning works in its print, visual and digital categories, in addition to the two winning personalities in the categories of “Best Columnist” and “Media Personality of the Year” within the 22nd session of the award. .

This came during the Council’s remote meeting via visual communication technology, yesterday. The members of the council discussed the various stages through which the arbitration and screening processes went through, and the criteria adopted by the committees in selecting the winners according to the specific conditions of the award, within its three main axes, which are the “Arab Journalism Award” and the “Digital Media Award”, in addition to the “Visual Media Award”. More than 1,000 media professionals, writers and content creators from the UAE and across the Arab world participated in determining the winners within its five categories.

Rashwan stated that the “Arab Media Award” continues to affirm its impact and positive contribution to the development of media content and the Arab media system in general, as a platform to stimulate competition and professional creativity, and to honor creators, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of the General Secretariat of the Award represented by the “Dubai Press Club”, and what He makes efforts to confirm the status of the award as the most prominent Arab award that celebrates excellence in the field of media.

Rashwan said, “The award is an extension of the vision of its sponsor, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his appreciation for the media, its message, and its influential role as a partner in development and supporting the aspirations of the Arab peoples for the future.”

He added that Dubai has shouldered, from an early age, the message of promoting media work and the responsibility of honoring intellectual and media figures, advancing the process of Arab media cooperation and providing the necessary opportunities for dialogue and discussion to bring the region’s media to advanced levels of excellence.

For her part, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri appreciated the pivotal role of the award’s board of directors, and its keenness to keep the award in line with the rapid developments taking place in the media sector regionally and globally, especially those changes related to the industry of Arab media content and the creation of digital tools and platforms that provide the Arab recipient with a deeper and more impactful media experience. Attractive to young people, as they are responsible for bringing about the most impactful transformations in our world.

She said, “We continue to work with the thought and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness’s keenness for the media to be a positive partner in supporting the region’s march towards the desired future of progress and prosperity, through an advanced message and useful content.” And the ability to spread and influence, which necessitates giving appropriate honors to every distinguished journalist who excels in achieving this goal and for the benefit of Arab societies.

And she continued: «We realize that today’s media institutions are betting on technology to win over the audience and expand their reach, but it is necessary to pay attention to the fact that possessing human cadres capable of investing in this development to advance Arabic content and increase its influence remains a major requirement for the next stage. Hence, the Arab Media Award acquires its importance as an Arab platform to motivate media professionals to develop their tools and innovate new methods and programs to gain the trust of the Arab recipient.