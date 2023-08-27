The General Secretariat of the Arab Media Award, one of the initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid International Foundation, announced that the award’s arbitration committees have completed the arbitration process for the works participating in the twenty-second session, and submitted them for final approval by the Award’s Board of Directors during its next meeting on September 6.

She praised the quality of the competing works in this year’s session, as the submitted works kept pace with and included the most prominent developments in the Arab media arena and current issues.

The arbitration committees had reviewed all the works, in addition to a full review of the progress of the evaluation process that took place during the last period.

Jassim Al-Shamsi, Director of the Arab Media Award, appreciated the efforts of the members of the award’s arbitration committees in monitoring the results that recommend the nominated works for each category, and then submitting them for final approval by the Award’s Board of Directors.

Al-Shamsi stressed that the organized and accurate work of the screening committees, the arbitration committees and the award’s work team over the past months, in addition to the tireless efforts of all members of the award’s board of directors, reflects the status that the award enjoys in the media circles and the appreciation that media professionals have for the award and their keenness to get it out in the best possible way according to The approved criteria, which take into account a set of basic rules in selection, foremost of which are integrity and impartiality.

The director of the award indicated that the arbitration committees in this session included a group of well-known journalists, academics, thinkers and researchers in the Arab world, and who are known for their extensive experience in various fields and specializations of journalistic work, taking into account the balance in geographical distribution from different Arab countries according to the field of specialization for each category. Award categories.

The journalism sector is a major focus of the Arab Media Award, and within the framework of the Arab Journalism Award there are five categories: political journalism, economic journalism, investigative journalism, and children’s journalism, in addition to the category of best columnist..While the visual media award includes five categories: “Best Economic Program,” and “Best Economic Program.” Best Cultural Programme, Best Sports Programme, Best Social Programme, and Best Documentary Work. The Digital Media Award includes three categories: Best News Platform, Best Economic Platform, and Best Sports Platform”, in addition to the Media Personality of the Year award.