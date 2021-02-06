The League of Arab States praised the successful voting process of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva that led to the selection of the new executive authority for the preliminary stage in Libya.

In a statement, the League’s General Secretariat welcomed the forum’s success in assuming its responsibilities in this positive way and expressed its aspiration for the installation of the Presidential Council headed by Muhammad al-Manfi and the formation of the new government headed by Abdel Hamid Adbiba at the earliest opportunity, so that it begins assuming its duties and prepares for holding the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for the end of the year Ongoing.

It renewed its support and support for all national efforts exerted to reach a final and integrated solution to the Libyan situation, calling for the unification of international and regional positions behind the settlement efforts sponsored by the UN mission in Libya on its various political, military, constitutional and economic tracks.