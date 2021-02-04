Cairo (WAM)

His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States expressed his thanks to the UAE for its sponsorship and support of the idea of ​​launching the Human Fraternity Document in 2019, which was signed by the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church … describing the document as A great step for coexistence and interfaith dialogue. Aboul Gheit stressed – in a statement yesterday – that the Human Fraternity Forum is an innovative and renewed initiative that recent developments have proven that the world desperately needs.

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States congratulated both Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Latifa Ibn Zayaten on winning the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity, in appreciation of their influential efforts in spreading peace, brotherhood and coexistence among civilizations.

The statement indicated that Aboul Gheit was keen to participate in the first session of the Global Forum for Human Fraternity, through a discussion session held virtually yesterday, in which a number of world leaders participated, including Maria Espinosa, former president of the United Nations General Assembly.

The statement added that the Secretary-General of the League discussed in his intervention before the forum the dangers involved in the rise of extremist and populist currents around the world, and the dangerous role that social media often plays in deepening polarization and spreading a culture of hatred, stressing that extremist discourse unfortunately exists in all Cultures and civilizations, and it must be confronted primarily through education programs, and also through modernizing the religious discourse.