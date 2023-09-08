On the sidelines of the work of its 160th session, which concluded on Wednesday in Cairo, the Council of the League of Arab States issued a resolution instructing the Arab member of the Security Council to follow up on the implementation of Resolution No. (2686) of 2023 on “tolerance, international peace and security,” within the framework of the firm Arab position regarding Advocating for tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and rejecting hate speech and extremism.

The Arab foreign ministers appreciated the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates, in partnership with the United Kingdom, to issue a Security Council resolution, which is the first of its kind, and which recognizes that hate speech and extremism contribute to the spread, escalation and recurrence of conflicts around the world. This Arab assignment came in an effort to build on a resolution The historic Security Council, which requests the Secretary-General of the United Nations to provide periodic briefings to the Security Council on developments related to the implementation of this resolution, as the Arab member of the Council will organize relevant official meetings.

The League Council also agreed to include this item permanently on its agenda, and also assigned the Secretary-General of the League to follow up the implementation of the Arab decision, and to present its results during the next regular session of the League Council.

In its decision, the League Council condemned hate speech in all its forms, contempt for religions, racism, and discrimination wherever it exists, which leads to destabilizing security and stability, fueling terrorism, and igniting and fueling conflicts, in contravention of human and moral values ​​and principles.

At the same time, the League Council commended the pioneering Arab efforts in spreading the discourse of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and moderation, and confronting hate speech and extremism.

In a related context, the League Council denounced and condemned, in the strongest terms, all acts of violence directed against religions, books, symbols and sacred sites, especially the crimes of burning and desecration of the Holy Qur’an, and provocative acts that would fuel hatred and violence, calling on countries and regional and international organizations not to tolerate such acts. Those practices, and taking resolute measures to confront them, immunize societies from extremist ideologies, and raise awareness about the principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.