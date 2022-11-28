Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, reaffirmed the Arab League’s support for everything that would push forward the course of the political process in Libya, foremost of which is the resumption of dialogue on establishing a constitutional basis on which elections will be held.
This came during his meeting today, Monday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League, Counselor Aguila Saleh, Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, and the meeting witnessed an exchange of views on developments in the situation in Libya.
The Secretary-General also stressed the importance of serious endeavor by all Libyan actors to end all manifestations that threaten the country’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
#Arab #League #supports #advancing #path #political #process #Libya
Leave a Reply