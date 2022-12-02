The League of Arab States congratulated the UAE leadership, government and people on the occasion of the celebration of the fifty-first anniversary of the founding of the United Arab Emirates.

Her Excellency Ambassador Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector of the Arab League, expressed her sincere wishes for the UAE to achieve further progress, prosperity and stability under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has achieved unprecedented achievements and made great strides that made it occupy a prominent position in the Arab world, regionally and internationally, based on the great legacy left by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace” in all aspects of life. Domains.

She expressed the Arab League’s appreciation for the UAE’s busy march and its role in consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, peace and human coexistence, appreciating in the same context the pivotal role of the UAE in supporting Arab causes.

Abu-Ghazaleh also appreciated the supportive role of the leadership of the UAE and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation” for women, and their relentless endeavor to empower them at all levels and place them in decision-making centers, as women in the UAE have held the highest positions. She contributed to the elevation of her country and provided an honorable example to be followed in the Arab world, regionally and internationally.