Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, condemned in the strongest terms the Swedish authorities once again allowing an extremist to burn the Holy Qur’an in the capital, Stockholm, considering that this heinous act represents a huge and unacceptable provocation to the feelings of Muslims everywhere around the world.

Aboul Gheit warned, in a statement he issued today, Friday, again of the consequences of the Swedish authorities allowing such provocative acts that only contribute to spreading the rhetoric of extremism, pointing in this context to the previous protection of the Swedish authorities for those who commit these sinful acts, similar to what they did with an extremist who burned the flag of Iraq, which represents a provocative act of Iraqi national feelings.

Aboul Gheit affirmed that laxity with hate speech and extremism does not fall within the door of freedom of opinion, expression, and tolerance, and that confusing these concepts fuels the cycle of extremism and violence on the part of those who wait for the opportunity to spread their poison and spread their destructive ideas.