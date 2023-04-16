Today, Sunday, the Council of the League of Arab States demanded an immediate halt to the escalation and a return to the peaceful path in Sudan.

Al-Sadig Omar Abdullah, Sudan’s delegate to the League, thanked the member states for their quick response to holding this meeting to provide clarification on the current situation.

In an emergency meeting at the level of permanent delegates, chaired by Egypt, the Council expressed deep regret for the casualties and called for preserving the security and safety of civilians, the capabilities of the Sudanese people, and Sudan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He stressed the importance of a quick return to the peaceful path to overcome the current situation and establish a new phase that meets the aspirations and aspirations of the Sudanese people and contributes to strengthening security and political and economic stability in this country.

The Council of the League of Arab States warned of the danger of escalation, and the accompanying dangerous repercussions whose scope is difficult to determine internally and regionally, which necessitates all parties to uphold the interests of Sudan, the state and people, by exercising the utmost levels of restraint and working together to calm the situation in order to avoid its exacerbation and prevent its deterioration.

The Council affirmed the readiness of the League of Arab States to exert all efforts to assist the Republic of Sudan to end this escalation in a sustainable manner, and in a manner consistent with the interest of the Sudanese people, noting work to continuously follow up on developments in the current situation and intensify the necessary Arab contacts to achieve the above, and call for To keep the Council in a state of permanent session to follow up on developments in the situation in Sudan.

The Council called on the group of Arab ambassadors accredited in Khartoum to coordinate with each other and to communicate continuously with the Sudanese authorities, parties and components, and to provide the necessary support to contribute to restoring stability of the situation, and to coordinate with the General Secretariat in this regard.