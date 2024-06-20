The League of Arab States, in cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Population Fund, and UN Women, launched the “Protect Her” campaign on all social media platforms to raise awareness of the seriousness of violence against women and girls in refugee status in the Arab region. This came in a statement issued today by the Arab League on the occasion of World Refugee Day, corresponding to June 20 of each year.

The statement explained that the campaign comes within the framework of implementing the “Arab Strategy for Prevention and Response to Combat All Forms of Violence in Asylum Status, Especially Sexual Violence Against Women and Girls,” which was approved by the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level in its 155th session in 2021, and to enhance the protection of women and girls. .

The statement indicated that women and girls constitute 51% of the refugees who need support and assistance in the Arab region, stressing that the “Protect Her” campaign is an opportunity to renew collective commitment and shared responsibility towards translating compassion into actions that give them hope, and unifying efforts to ensure that they receive protection and services. All services, including health, legal, and psychological support.

In its statement, the League of Arab States called for all to work united for refugee women and girls, as they are in dire need of solidarity more than ever before.