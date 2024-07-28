The League of Arab States will celebrate its 80th anniversary next year. It is a regional political, economic, social, cultural and developmental organization that brings together Arab countries that speak Arabic or have Arabic as their official language.

The League of Arab States works to strengthen joint relations between member states, and seeks to achieve unity of positions and coordination of joint action related to policies and orientations that enhance its position at the international level, and put the interests, priorities and aspirations of its peoples at the forefront of its goals and objectives. The League of Arab States was established on March 22, 1945, and since that date has constituted an important stage in the political and social history of Arab countries and peoples. Thus, the League of Arab States is considered the oldest regional organization in the world.

Although the idea of ​​Arab unity and alliance has always been present in the Arab political mindset, the first person to express it publicly and call for the necessity of achieving it in reality was the British Foreign Secretary Anthony Eden in 1941, when he stressed the importance of working to create a political entity that would unite the Arab countries. After that, some steps came that crystallized the idea of ​​Arab unity, and brought together representatives of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen.

In 1945, the final version of the Charter of the League of Arab States was reached, which was signed in Cairo on March 22, 1945 by representatives of the seven founding Arab states, and the “League of Arab States” began its work and charted the future of its states and peoples.

Aside from evaluating the performance of the Arab League throughout its journey, whether successful or unsuccessful, and the decisions it has taken in the face of many of the challenges it has faced, whether from within its Arab entity, or the challenges that have reached the level of threat from international entities or alliances, the major political and economic transformations witnessed by the world have had a major impact on the member states of the League, as well as the radical changes witnessed by some member states, whether on the political, economic, military or developmental level, in addition to the renaissance and progress witnessed by the Arab world in general in the scientific and educational fields, which has created a generation of young people who anticipate their future according to a very distant vision, and chart their path towards scientific and practical horizons and paths that mimic the development witnessed by the rest of the world’s countries and regional organizations, which represents the greatest challenge to the Arab League, and at the same time represents its path towards development and growth.

Talking about the reality of the Arab League and its needs for development is a long and never-ending discussion. Reality requires everyone who cares about the League to strive to make a real review of its progress over the past decades, and for the title of the League’s celebration of the eightieth anniversary of its launch to be: “Development and Modernization.” This is primarily based on giving Arab youth this task, as they are capable of it with the capabilities they possess, and they are concerned with it because of the future it represents for them.

Perhaps the need imposes the call to adopt an Arab summit concerned only with developing and modernizing the university itself, and for this summit to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, as it is capable of drawing the epics of development and guarantees of survival, benefiting from its experience in building its renaissance and achieving its leadership, and armed with what it has achieved in terms of renaissance and what it has accomplished in terms of development engines and making the future, including artificial intelligence and modern and precise technologies, within one of the best global experiences in building and developing countries.

* Emirati writer