The League of Arab States affirmed its solidarity with the measures taken by the Jordanian leadership to maintain the Kingdom’s security and maintain its stability, at a time when the Gulf Cooperation Council stressed that it stands by Jordan and supports the measures it has taken to preserve its security and stability.

Aboul Gheit added that “King Abdullah II has a highly esteemed and high position, whether among the Jordanian people or at the Arab level in general,” noting that “everyone knows his sincerity and his great role in serving Arab causes.”

An official source in the General Secretariat stressed that “the Secretary-General considers it necessary to stand against any attempts to destabilize the internal situation, weaken homelands and sabotage stability.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, affirmed that “the Cooperation Council stands with the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and supports it in all measures it takes to maintain security and stability in brotherly Jordan.”

Al-Hajraf pointed out that “the security of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is one of the security of the countries of the Cooperation Council, based on what links the countries of the Cooperation Council and Jordan through strong bonds of brotherhood, faith and a single destiny.”

And the Jordanian army said on Saturday evening that the half-brother of the Jordanian king, Prince Hamzah, was “asked to stop moves to target” the stability of Jordan, after several people were arrested, including a former head of the royal court and a figure close to the royal family.

A Jordanian security source announced on Saturday evening, in statements reported by the Jordan News Agency, that “after close security follow-up, the Jordanian citizens, Sharif Hassan Bin Zaid, Basem Ibrahim Awad Allah, and others were arrested for security reasons.”