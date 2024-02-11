The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, mourned four members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force, who were martyred as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in the Republic of Somalia, while performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces, within the framework of military cooperation between Somalia and the State of Somalia. UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Secretary-General offered his sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, asking God Almighty to shower them with His vast mercy, and expressing his wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the leadership, government, parliament and people of the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and expressed his appreciation for the sacrifices made by the UAE Armed Forces and the Bahrain Defense Force to maintain international security and stability, and to combat terrorism.

The State of Kuwait extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the State of the Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed, in a statement, the State of Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack, affirming its support for its brothers in the Emirates and Bahrain in the face of this treacherous act. The Arab Republic of Egypt also extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the sisterly State of the Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the people of the sisterly UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and to the families of the victims who were martyrs of this shameful terrorist act, asking God Almighty to shower them with His mercy, wishing recovery for the injured.