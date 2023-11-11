Leaders of Arab states and Islamic countries demanded an investigation into Israeli war crimes. This is stated in the final declaration of the Arab-Islamic summit, which was held on November 11 in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

“The ICC prosecutor is required to complete the investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel against the Palestinian people in all occupied Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem,” the statement said. Arabic. RT.

The General Secretariats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) are tasked with monitoring compliance with this requirement and creating two legal monitoring units with specialists who will document Israeli crimes committed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. They must prepare materials for trials of all violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the Palestinian territories.

The summit also called for a decision that would force Israel to stop its aggression. The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria and Palestine have been tasked with efforts to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The authors of the statement call on all countries to stop exporting weapons and ammunition to Israel, whose army uses these weapons to kill Palestinians and destroy homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, and churches.

The Asharq TV channel earlier in the day, citing the draft final statement of the summit, reported that the document also indicated the need to create an independent state of Palestine in accordance with previously adopted UN resolutions. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during the summit called on Israel to withdraw troops from the Gaza Strip and stop hostilities. He demanded a trial of the Israelis and Americans involved in the attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the position of Western states that support Israel in the conflict in the Gaza Strip an expression of cowardice and lack of conscience.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 11 thousand people, and another 27.5 thousand were injured. On the Israeli side, 1,405 people were killed and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

The Palestinians want to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories, and create their own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem.