Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, members of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee renewed their call for an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to ensure the protection of civilians. The Saudi News Agency “SPA” reported, “During a meeting in Oslo, members of the committee called for confronting all flagrant violations committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinian people, which increase the human tragedy and impede the entry of urgent humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.” The agency added, “During their meeting with the Prime Minister of Norway and the foreign ministers of a number of European countries, the members of the committee also stressed the importance of holding Israel accountable for the ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.” The members of the committee also stressed “the importance of taking serious and urgent steps to ensure the security of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian, food and medical aid to the Gaza Strip,” and expressed their rejection of restricting the entry of humanitarian aid quickly and safely.

The committee called for creating serious political conditions for the establishment of a Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, stressing its rejection of dividing the Palestinian issue and discussing the future of the Gaza Strip in isolation from the Palestinian issue.

The meeting was chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and in the presence of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Jonas Gahr Sture, and the foreign ministers of the Nordic European countries (Norway – Denmark – Sweden – Finland – Iceland), and the Benelux countries (Netherlands – Belgium – Luxembourg), and with the participation of Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Al-Safadi, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha.