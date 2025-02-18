02/18/2025



Updated at 7:06 p.m.





The unique brick facade seen and the unmistakable neomudéjar style in the design of the Aguirre schools, now Arab Casa, will be protected and armored from now. The Council of Ministers yesterday approved the declaration as a good of cultural interest, in the category of Monument, of Casa Arabo in Madrid, at the proposal of the Ministry of Culture. This is the maximum patrimonial protection that can be given to a good.

The Aguirre schools were born in 1886 at the initiative of Lucas Aguirre, an entrepreneur Consida Madrid.

The set belongs to the Madrid City Council, and has hosted different uses over the years. At present, it is the headquarters of Casa Arab International Development Cooperation (AECID), the Junta de Andalucía, the Community of Madrid, the Madrid City Council and the City of Córdoba.

Arab Casa is within the Light Landscape, declared World Heritage of UNESCO in 2021. It is one of the main Madrid examples of Neomudéjar architecture.









Cataloging as a Bic of Casa Arabo is intended to patrimonial its historical and artistic values, as well as increase their knowledge and take appropriate measures for correct conservation.

The building, the work of the architect Emilio Rodríguez Ayuso, finished in 1886, is one of the main Madrid examples of the so -called Neomudéjar architecture, a historicist tendency of great complexity and expressiveness, emerged at the end of the 19th century. It is located on Alcalá Street, next to the north entrance of El Retiro.

The statement includes both the main building, rectangular and symmetrical volume, and the two pavilions located in the garden, surrounded by a fence.

The main building was conceived organized on two floors, with educational spaces of a great innovation for the time, and has a 37 -meter tower that consists of two bodies, one brick and another metallic glazed, located in the part Central of the main facade.

For its construction, brick load walls were used rigged to Tizón or the Spanish in which the different facade ornaments were included with the renovations and outgoing. Its most characteristic element is the brick facade to a view, which hides a complicated internal distribution of bricks and joints that has not varied despite the multiple reforms that have transformed both their exterior and interior appearance over the years.