government departments and global institutions have authority; Health care workers, during their participation in the “Arab Health Exhibition and Conference 2023”, which kicked off yesterday and will continue until February 2 at the Dubai World Trade Center, shed light on the most prominent smart technologies and modern scientific technology that guarantees them global leadership in health scientific and technological innovations. Ensuring proactive readiness for future challenges, especially in the areas of health security, predictive health, biological and genomic sciences, and artificial intelligence.

Experts and officials said in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that technological advances in the field of digital health enable care providers to treat patients more quickly and efficiently, which leads to significantly improving health outcomes for patients around the world.

For his part, Dr. Jamal Muhammad Al Kaabi, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, said that the “Emirates Health” platform presents digital transformation solutions, the use of metaviruses, the shipment of medicines via drones, and the UAE Genome Project, in addition to the signing of important agreements with international partners.

Al-Kaabi added, in a statement to “WAM”, that the health sector enjoys great support from the wise leadership, especially after the Covid 19 pandemic, by supporting scientific research from “Abu Dhabi to the world” and attracting many pharmaceutical companies to the country, as a strategic partner to serve humanity, as well as Being a major platform for launching a new boom in the services and healthcare sector, through modern technological technologies such as artificial intelligence and metaverse.

In turn, Dr. Asma Ibrahim Obaid Al-Mannai, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, stated that the UAE is witnessing a quantum leap in the field of scientific research and health innovations, as the country has been able to transform the challenges posed by the pandemic into promising opportunities.

She revealed to “WAM” that the Department of Health launched the Metaverse platform during the “Arab Health” exhibition, by providing the department’s services and capabilities through the virtual platform to serve partners and nearly 75 startups and facilitate communication between investors and researchers, pointing to initiatives, including the Accurate Personal Medicine project and medical Precise and assistive technology, advanced therapies, cellular therapies, implantable devices, robotics, nanomedicine, biomedicine and genetics, as well as having more than 80 clinical papers.

While Co-Founder and CEO of Isono Health, Dr. Mariam Diaei, reviewed ATUSA, a wearable 3D breast ultrasound device from Isono Health, which won FDA approval this year, and leads to early diagnosis and treatment, contributing to life savings. More lives, and the innovation of this device is one of the ten most important achievements in the field of breast cancer detection and treatment.

For his part, CEO of Philips Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Vincenzo Ventrichelli, said that the global company is showcasing a range of its digital solutions in pathology, which accelerate cooperation between laboratories and contribute to enhancing the speed and accuracy of detection and tissue evaluation, referring to virtual care solutions for health care providers. The Electronic Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is one of the clinical tele-care programs that is transforming the sector.

Evelina London Children’s Hospital and the Royal Brompton and Harefield Specialized Hospitals, both of the Guise and St Thomas’ NHS Trusts in London, have unveiled the latest technologies in cardiovascular surgery, including a revolutionary technique that allows fetal hearts to be scanned using 3D magnetic resonance imaging. allow the enforcement of the lives of thousands of children immediately after birth; and fully endoscopic heart valve replacement and 3D imaging in adults.

Dr. Rasha Bu Hamid, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, pointed out the latest innovations that bring the hospital to the patient’s place, such as: artificial intelligence technologies in heart disease, health applications, video games, portable diagnostic devices at points of care, and medical drones. Technology in emergency care, which contributes to reducing the time it takes to reach patients, and providing greater access to health data and information.”

Within the platform of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, an emerging company for unmanned aircraft systems in Abu Dhabi displayed a “drone” that focuses on providing the optimal shipping solution for the rapidly growing markets in the region. It is versatile and equipped to work in urban and remote environments, and it can transport first aid to desert areas. and others