Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The excitement in football matches is always related to the extent of the rapprochement between the teams in terms of technical and physical aspects, players and coaches, and at the level of the leagues, the height of excitement is attained whenever the clubs converge in the number of points in the ranking table, so that the title of the precious tournament remains confused until the last rounds, and even becomes The seasons in which the titles are decided at the last moments are eternal in the memory of the followers and fans, because they are exceptional and do not repeat every day! And the competition remains until “the last breath”, as whoever joins the list of champions of the last 18 meters in the history of UAE football.

2008-2009 First professional and last thriller

The 2008-2009 season is the only one in the era of professionalism, and the last season witnessed the continuation of competition until the last round, in the league to clinch the title, 13 years ago, where competition was raging between Al-Ahly and Al-Jazeera and the difference of one point, when the two teams entered the final round, and all possibilities Open, and “Al-Fursan” account for 52 points, and “Pride of Abu Dhabi” 51 points, and Al-Jazeera won over Ajman 4-1, but this was not useful, because Al-Ahly won over Al-Shabab 3-1 in Derby Derby, and crowned “Al-Fursan.” »By the title at Maktoum Bin Rashid Stadium.

2007-2008 “Al Jawarah” flying before the “finish line”

In the version that concluded the era of the hobby, the conflict raged between Al-Shabab and Al-Jazeera by 3 points before the end of the competition. By chance, the two teams gathered in the last round to determine their fate, and in the event that “Abu Dhabi’s pride” wins, the decision is postponed to a decisive match. ».

The match between them ended in a 0-0 goalless draw, with the league ending with 42 points, Al-Jazeera 39 points, and Al-Jawarah winning the fourth title in its history and from Al-Jazira stadium.

2005-2006 «Red» The finest «Remontada»

When you finish the first round, you are 10 points ahead of the leaders who have lost only one game, and you have only 33 points remaining on the field. There is no doubt that you lose the ambition to achieve something, but Al-Ahly did not give up in the 2005-2006 season, which witnessed one of the best stories of “Remontada” and the most enjoyable competition in the history of UAE football. Al-Ahly was 10 points behind Al-Wahda at the end of the first round in “Round 11.” », Until the penultimate round in which Al-Wahda lost to Al Ain 0-1 in Al Qattara with the goal of Sabit Khater, and Al-Ahly won 1-0 at the time of the killer over Al-Wasl with Farhad Majidi’s goal, so the two teams entered the final round, and Al-Ahly beat Bani Yas 4 -1, Al-Wahda defeated Sharjah 6-3, although it was late 1-3 in the beginning, and almost lost the match.

The two teams played the decisive match, the last of its kind in the history of the league, after changing the regulations for direct confrontations. Al-Ahly won 4-1 to complete the story of the big comeback and Al Ahmar won the title, after 26 years of absence from the Shield since 1980.

2003-2004 Leader of the “Gold Square”

The 2003-2004 version was different in the group system, then the golden square that brought together Al Ain, Al-Ahly, Al-Shabab and Al-Wasl, and matters remained pending until the last moments, as Al-Ahly was ahead of Al-Shabab 2-1 and Al-Ain over Al-Wasl with the same result, which means the separation between Al Ain and Al-Ahly to be equal. In points, but Gadelson, the youth striker, had the final say, by scoring a fatal goal from a direct free kick in the 88th minute, to guide the shield to the “leader” and to deprive his traditional opponent of the absent title.

1999-2000 Al-Ain serves itself

Al-Nassr in the 1999-2000 season put his hopes on Al-Jazeera to turn the victory over the shield into a playoff match with Al-Ain, as the last round began and “Al-Zaeem” was the leader with 46 points, and “Al-Ameed” came second with 43 points, and Al-Nassr beat Ittihad Kalba 3-2, but Al Ain did not He lost, and drew 3-3 with Al-Jazirah, to achieve the title by a point from Al-Nasr, and this was the last time Al-Azraq reached such proximity to the championship since 1986.

1997-1998: “Violet” says his word

In the 1997-1998 season, the conflict was raging between Al Ain and Sharjah, and “Al Zaeem” broke up the lead partnership, in the penultimate round, by beating Al Wasl 2-1, and Sharjah tied with Al Nasr 2-2.

The two teams entered the last round with a difference of two points in favor of the “leader”, and Sharjah is waiting for him to falter, but that did not happen. Al Ain defeated Al Jazira 4-2 and Sharjah over Al Wahda 1-0. Al Ain was crowned champion with 32 points, and Sharjah was a summer runner with 30 points.

1993-1994 “The King” is a gift from a “third party”

The 1993-1994 League title is the only one whose direction has changed in the last round. Competition was continuing between the leaders and Sharjah, the runner-up. The leader grabbed the lead in the penultimate round with the direct confrontation with Sharjah and won 2-1, bringing the total points to 28 for Al Ain and 27 for Sharjah.

Al-Sharqawiya’s hopes remained in place until the last round, that Al Ain would not win, because a draw would lead matters to a decisive tie, and losing would mean achieving “the king” for the title.

Al-Ain entered his last match with Al-Ahly, and advanced early in the 11th minute through Majid Al Owais, and Sharjah advanced in the other match against Al-Wahda in the 16th minute with the goal of Mohammed Rashid, and the two matches continued with the same result, until the decisive moment came from Al-Ahly, Mahdi Ali, who scored a wonderful goal from Outside the penalty area, in front of Al Ain in the 83rd minute, Al Ain stumbled into a draw. Sharjah and Al Ain played the decisive match on April 18, 1994, and “the king” won the title with a single goal scored by Ismail Mohammed.

1991-1992 «The Emperor» The first «Triple Race»

The 1991/1992 season witnessed an exceptional competition with 3 teams capable of winning the title until the last round. What happened in the penultimate round sparked the competition strongly, as Al Wasl tied with Bani Yas 1-1, and Sharjah strengthened its position, beating Al Wahda 3-0.

The clubs entered the last round, Al Wasl (43 points) topped, Sharjah (42 points) and runners-up, and Baniyas (41 points) third.

And things remained the same, as Al-Wasl defeated Al-Ittihad Kalba with two goals from the sons of Khamis Nasser and Fahd against a goal, and Sharjah won 1-0 over Ajman and Baniyas 1-0 over Al-Nasr, so that the “Emperor” achieved the title and with him a record as the strongest attack in the history of the league with 75 goals.

1989-1990 youthful merit

The season 1989-1990 was loaded with excitement and confrontation until the last moments between Al Shabab and Al Wasl. In the penultimate round, the competition witnessed the “Deira Derby” and the “Bur Dubai Derby” simultaneously, and Al Wasl led by a point difference from the youth, and the “Emperor” stumbled with a negative tie with Al-Nasr, while Al-Shabab beat Al-Ahly 2-1 so that the two teams were equal in points before the last round that brings them together in a historic confrontation. Either one of them decides the title, or postpones that to a playoff match, and the two teams tied 1-1, then they decided to “the decider” and won. Al Shabab 2-1 through Abdul Khaleq Fadel and Khamis Saad, although Al Wasl advanced in the 6th minute with the goal of Abdulrahman Mohammed.

1988-1989: “The King” … the long soul

The last rounds held the breath of Sharjah fans in 1988-1989, where the team led by 4 points from Al Wasl 3 rounds before the end, but lost from Khor Fakkan 0-2, and Al Wasl defeated Al Wahda 4-2 in “Round 20”, and lost again from Baniyas 0-2, and Al Wasl defeated Al Shaab 4-0 in “Round 21”, leaving the two teams equal with 30 points before the last round.

Sharjah met Al-Jazeera in a dramatic match, where “the king” was a 1-3 loser even in the first half, before the team returned and turned the result in the last quarter of an hour to 4-3, and on the other side Al-Wasl tied with Khor Fakkan in a negative way, so that the “king” won the title. With the long breath after he almost lost it.

1985-1986 Bur Dubai «Blue»

The competition is most intense between Al-Nasr and Al-Wasl in the 1985-1986 season, where the two teams entered the final round with a difference of two points for “Al-Azraq”, and it is strange that both of them lost in the last match. Al-Nasr from Sharjah 0-2 and Al-Wasl missed the opportunity to play the decider by losing from Al-Wahda 3-2, To be crowned the “Dean” the last title in his records.

1984-1985: Al Wasl “separated” victory

The 1984-1985 season stood as a witness to the rivalry of the two poles, Bur Dubai, for the title, and in the penultimate round, Al Wasl defeated Al Nassr with a score of 2-1, equal to points in the lead.

Each of them entered the last round hoping to win with the other faltering, and Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shabab 2-0, but Al-Wasl played a difficult match with Al-Ahly, which won it 4-3, moving the decisive point to the decider, in which the Emperor won 1-0 and won the title.

1983-1984 Al Ain clings to the championship

Matters are likely to get complicated for Al Ain in the 1983-1984 season, where he lost in the penultimate round of Al Wasl 0-4, and the difference narrowed to two points with him before the last round, and fortunately for him he won the last match against Sharjah 1-0 in a difficult confrontation, as well as Al Wasl won over Al-Nasr scored three clean goals, but they did not help him to play the “decider”.

1981-1982: the nickname for “the Panthers”

The 1981-1982 season witnessed a competition between Al-Wasl and Al-Ain until the last round, with a difference of two points for Al-Asfar. Then the “Emperor” faced Sharjah in the last match, and narrowly won with the goal of Fahd Khamis, and on the other hand Al Ain achieved a big victory over Al-Ahly 3-1 through « Hat-trick Ahmad Abdullah, but matters have been settled for the “Panthers” to achieve the title.

1980-1981: Al Ain does not give away victory

In the 1980-1981 season, the penultimate round stood witness to the confrontation of Al Ain and Al Nasr, when he won 2-1 in the 75th minute and took the lead from “Al Zaeem”, where he had 23 points and Al Ain 22 points, but the last round reversed the scales, as Al Ain won by four. Al Wasl, while Oman blew up the surprise and defeated the victory 1-0, so Al Ain won the title and did not give up the victory and the gift.

1976-1977 Quadruple Violet

This version was held in the group system, then the quadruple session, and Al Ain, Sharjah, Al Nasr and the Emirates qualified, and the last round witnessed a struggle and direct confrontation between Al Ain and Sharjah, where Al Ain led with 4 points, and Sharjah and a summer runner with 3 points, and the match between them ended in a 1-1 draw, to be crowned «leader »The first title in its history.

1973-1974 Al-Arabiya is the first champion

The first edition in the history of our league was held by the group system, and then the tripartite session that brought together the Arabism “Sharjah now”, Al-Ahly and Oman “the Emirates now.”

Each team played two matches, and Al-Orouba defeated Oman 4-0, then Al-Ahly tied with Oman 0-0, and the last match took place between Al-Ahly and Al-Arabiya, and Al-Ahly had one chance to achieve the title, which was a victory, but that did not happen and the match ended in a negative draw, and Al-Arabiya achieved the first A title in the history of the Emirates League.