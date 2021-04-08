Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Majid Nasser, the goalkeeper of Shabab Al-Ahly, expressed his “personal” challenge to the striker Tigali, the Al-Nasr player, and stated that his challenge with Tigali extended from his last career with the Al-Wehda team to his current club Al-Nasr. Al-Ahly includes defense duo Hamdan Kamali and Mohamed Marzouq, and he mentioned that the upcoming final match will be more exciting.

Majid Nasser, the goalkeeper of the “Knights”, said that dubbing the “Fiftieth Cup” for the upcoming final gives them as players a greater incentive to regain the missing title and compensate for the loss of last season in front of the same competitor, adding: “The 50th Cup is a big goal for us.”

In turn, Abdullah Al Naqbi, a midfielder of Al-Ahly youth, mentioned that the absence of the fans from the stands does not cancel their support and support for the players, and explained, “We always feel the support of the fans, even through social media,” pointing out that the reluctance of the final two parties to the top of the league standings relatively does not negate their serious desire to be crowned. With the title of the cup, he said: The chances are equal between the two teams.

On the other hand, Ryan Mendes, the Al-Nassr midfielder, explained that the final means a lot to them, and said: The beginning is the “Derby” match, in which it is important to win for any team, in addition to the fact that we are seeking to achieve the first achievement in the current season.

On the other hand, Tariq Ahmed, a midfielder, said that the previous results do not mean anything. He explained: The previous results do not give any team confidence or preference. Each match has its own circumstances, and the two teams are accustomed to pressuring and contesting the finals, and he continued: We promise the fans to provide a good performance and we won the cup. .

Al-Nasr midfielder Habib Al-Fardan stressed that the conditions of “Azraq” did not help him in the league, and said: “Despite the positive start at the start of the season, the circumstances did not support us. Our current focus is on the two cups to provide a good level.”