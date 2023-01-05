Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Government Excellence Award honored the winners of the current edition of the award, during a ceremony held yesterday, at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, in the presence of the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Prime Minister The Board of Trustees of the Arab Governmental Excellence Award, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and a number of ministers, officials, representatives of Arab governments, and members of the Board of Trustees of the Award.

The award, which was launched by the UAE government, in cooperation with the League of Arab States, represented by the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, aims to shed light on successful administrative experiences in the Arab region, honor Arab government competencies, and create positive leadership thinking among government sectors to adopt institutional excellence.

Al-Gergawi said, “The pioneering experience of government excellence, which was accumulated by the UAE government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is available to all Arab countries, based on our government’s belief that our destiny is one, and the future of our children is a collective responsibility, and that this strategic conviction will only be achieved with the support of Every initiative is distinguished, encouraging innovation, and opening the door to creativity in front of our Arab cadres.

He added, “The secret of governments’ survival and renewal in the philosophy of Mohammed bin Rashid is in the excellence of government administration and its adoption of creative ideas.”

Al-Gergawi stressed, “The results achieved by institutions and individuals have proven that the Arab world possesses energies that make the pioneering Arab models that we saw through the award a source of inspiration in every Arab region, to achieve best practices in government work and administrative efficiency with which we compete with the world.”

For his part, Aboul Gheit said during his speech at the honoring ceremony: “The Government Excellence Award establishes a new phase of advanced government administrative work, as it motivates officials of Arab government agencies to improve government performance, in a way that contributes to achieving the happiness of Arab societies, and raises the quality of life. and consolidate the process of sustainable development.

He stressed that the award comes as a culmination of the efforts made by the university to consolidate joint Arab action in the areas of government administration and administrative development, which enhances the presence of Arab countries in global competitiveness indicators, and makes the Arab government sector a title of excellence, innovation and development.

The current session of the award witnessed a jump in the level of participation, as it received about 8,300 participation, and more than 4,141 participation was evaluated, while about 10,400 participants benefited from the introductory seminars.

The current edition of the award honored 21 winners, six of whom are from Saudi Arabia, three from Egypt, three from Bahrain, two prizes for each of the Sultanate of Oman, Jordan and Iraq, and a prize for each of Morocco, Palestine and Tunisia.

Muhammad Al-Gergawi:

“The secret of the survival and renewal of governments in the philosophy of Mohammed bin Rashid is in the excellence of government administration and its adoption of creative ideas.”

Arab Government Excellence Award Winners:

■ Best Arab Ministry: Ministry of Communications and Information Technology – Saudi Arabia.

■ The best Arab government agency or institution: Suez Canal Authority – Egypt.

■ Best Arab Minister: Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan, Ahmad Qasim Al-Hananda.

■ Best Arab Governor: Governor of Aswan in Egypt, Major General Ashraf Attia Abdel Bari.

■ Best General Manager of an Arab Authority or Institution: CEO of the Saudi Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, Dr. Hisham bin Muhammad Al-Haidari.

■ Award for Best Governmental Development Initiative/Experience: “The Computerization of Bahraini Courts and the Complete Transformation from a Paper-based System to an Electronic” initiative from the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Bahrain.

■ Best Arab government project for the development of education: My Digital Library project from the Ministry of Education in Bahrain, and the STEM program from the Ministry of Education in the Sultanate of Oman.

■ Best Arab government project for the development of the health sector: “Telemedicine and telemedicine for safe and sustainable health services” project from the Ministry of Health in Bahrain.

■ Two winners of the award for the best Arab government project for youth empowerment: the program “Empowering Iraqi youth looking for work to establish small and medium industrial projects” from the General Directorate of Industrial Development in Iraq, and “We Platform”, which is affiliated with one of the initiatives of the Crown Prince Foundation of Jordan in partnership with the United Nations Childhood, in cooperation with the Jordanian Ministry of Youth.

■ Best Arab government project for infrastructure development: Cairo Metro Line 3 project from the Ministry of Transport in Egypt.

■ Two winners of the award for the best Arab government project for community development: “Project to Enhance the Participation of the Saudi Workforce in the Private Sector” from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia, and “Social Insurance System for All Tracks” from the Public Authority for Social Insurance in the Sultanate of Oman.

■ The best Arab smart government application: Absher platform application – from the Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia.

■ The best municipal manager in Arab cities: Mayor of Tunisia Souad Ben Abdel Rahim.

■ Two winners for the best Arab government employee: Eng. Moataz bin Hussein, from the Holy Capital Municipality in Saudi Arabia, and Falah Hassan Ahmadi from the Ministry of Industry and Minerals in Iraq.

■ Best Arab Government Employee: Noura bint Abdullah Al-Zaid – Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Saudi Arabia.

■ Special honors for the General Personnel Council of the State of Palestine for the “Initiative of Job Formation Table for Human Resources Planning in the Civil Service Sector” and for Mohammed V University in Rabat in the Kingdom of Morocco

About the “Information Management Initiative for the Selection of Doctoral Candidates.”