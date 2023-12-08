When it seemed that the confrontation between the three great golf circuits in the world, the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour (European tour) and the LIV, which even generated a strong distance between the players, ended in an agreement and the combination of commercial rights, The Arab circuit dealt a blow by taking one of the most iconic players in the PGA at this time, the Spanish Jon Rahm.

LIV Golf, founded in 2021 with a checkbook, once again impacts the world of sports with an offer that, without being public, aims to be between 500 and 600 million dollars, which could be the most important signing in sport at all times.

Many things can be said about Jon Rahm. It can be argued that, despite reaching number one in the world and winning two Majors, the US Open 2021 and the Masters 2023, he is or is not a great player. What is indisputable is that It represents the world of golf very strongly. It hasn’t been around for long, but it’s bossy, controversial, controversial. That makes it great.

There is no doubt that the Saudis targeted either Rory McIlroy or Rahm. It was probably very difficult for the Northern Irishman to take the Arab path, because he has been the strongest detractor of it. Rahm had been too. The objective was to win a world figure: with the player from Barricas they have achieved it.

The Spaniard, as is usually his spirit and way of being, stood up: “Money is a very important factor, but there is more, like playing as a team. That’s something very fun and playing something more than just for yourself makes you full of emotions. The goal is for golf to grow,” said.

Later he specified the amount he had agreed upon and said: “I can’t comment on it. He is private and will continue to be so. It was a great offer. The money is incredible, but it does not overcome the love that I have for this sport. As a husband and father, I have the obligation to give her the best opportunities, but being captain of a team and being its leader will make me grow in golf.”

Things are not going well for the PGA Tour or the European tour. Rahm, who is a winner, will undoubtedly get his three teammates out of the best of those two circuits. And there the shelves will continue to fall, especially for Americans. Every day they lack more figures and if we talk in white money, today they only have two left: one representative, McIlroy, with the same virtues as Rahm, and the other, a great player but with a very low profile, Scottie Scheffler.

Rahm’s departure is so strong that McIlroy let his guard down. “Jon will be at Bethpage in 2025. Because of this decision the European tour will have to rewrite the eligibility rules for the Ryder Cup. There is no doubt about that: I certainly want Jon to be on the next Ryder Cup team.” , said. These are big words, considering that Rory is the player who has most attacked the idea of ​​the Saudi circuit.

Photo: Ettore Ferrari. Efe

Fundamental agreements will have to be made between the circuits so that the Arab players can enter to play tournaments on the traditional tours, and even more, transcendental decisions are expected regarding their ability to score points in the world rankings. Rahm himself stated: “If everything goes well and I’m lucky in the future, I still want to be part of the PGA Tour, if the LIV gives me the freedom to enter tournaments without having conflict.”

“As a furious fan of Athletic Bilbao, I want many children to also be the same with the new team that I am going to form in the LIV. “I am ambitious, as Seve was, and I am sure that he would help me in this new attempt to improve the goal of Spain and the world, as he did in his time,” he added.

The fight is burning and 2024 will be a decisive and changing year for world golf. The most beneficiaries will be the fans.