The Council of the League of Arab States, at the level of foreign ministers, renewed its absolute affirmation of the full sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates over its three islands (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa) and its support for all peaceful measures and means taken by the UAE to restore its sovereignty over its islands.

This came in a decision of the Council entitled “Iran’s occupation of the three Arab islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa of the United Arab Emirates in the Arabian Gulf,” at the end of its 155th regular session this Wednesday evening.

The Council condemned the Iranian government’s continued occupation of the three islands and the violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, which would undermine security and stability in the region and lead to a threat to international peace and security.

The Council condemned the Iranian government’s construction of population facilities to settle Iranians on the UAE islands. He also condemned the Iranian military maneuvers that include the three occupied UAE islands, the territorial waters, the air region, the continental shelf and the exclusive economic zone of the three islands as an integral part of the United Arab Emirates, and asked Iran to stop such violations and provocative actions that are considered interference in the internal affairs of the state. It is independent and sovereign, threatening security and stability in the region, and endangering the security and safety of regional and international navigation in the Arabian Gulf.

The Council of Arab Foreign Ministers also condemned Iran’s opening of two offices on Abu Musa Island of the United Arab Emirates, calling on Iran to remove these illegal facilities and respect the UAE’s sovereignty over its territory, expressing its condemnation and condemnation of the visits by senior officials to the occupied Emirati islands and disapproval of all steps. Aggressive Iranian, considering this a violation of the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates on its territory.

The Council commended the initiatives of the United Arab Emirates to find a peaceful and just settlement to solve the issue of the occupied islands with Iran.

The Arab foreign ministers called on the Iranian government again to end its occupation of the three Emirati islands and to stop imposing a fait accompli by force, and to stop establishing any facilities in them, with the aim of changing its demographic and demographic composition, and to cancel all procedures and remove all files previously carried out by Iran unilaterally in the Arab islands .

The Council called on Iran to translate what it declares its desire to improve relations with Arab countries and eliminate tension into practical and concrete steps.