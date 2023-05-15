Yousra Adel (Cairo)

The activities of the Arab Family Forum kicked off today, Monday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo, under the title “Sustaining the Family’s Role in Community Development”, and it will continue for two days.

The Forum is organized by the Arab Federation for Sustainable Development and the Environment, headed by Dr. Ashraf Abdulaziz, Secretary General of the Arab Federation for Sustainable Development, and His Excellency Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace. It comes within the framework of the United Nations celebrations of the International Day of Families, which falls on May 15 of each year, where the sessions discuss the responsibility of international organizations in strengthening the role of the family in achieving sustainable development goals, instilling values ​​of tolerance in societies, establishing a culture of peace in post-conflict countries, and the role of national legislation. In addressing family issues, the impact of modern means of communication and traditional and electronic media on family relations, and the role of the family in the sustainability of the economic and cultural development of society. The forum seeks to suggest programmes, projects and plans aimed at the advancement of the Arab family.

challenges

In an exclusive interview with Al-Ittihad, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Mukhtar Gomaa, Minister of Awqaf in the Arab Republic of Egypt, stressed that the challenges facing the Arab family are extremely complex due to cyberspace and social media that have separated families. He said: We have worked to address this by launching an initiative in 20,000 mosques, which is an educational program to transfer children from the virtual world to the real world. He noted the need to address family disintegration because it is essential in the world of crime, which constitutes a serious danger, unless work is done to solve this issue culturally and socially, because the family is the valve of society’s security.

information technology

His Excellency Ahmed bin Muhammad Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, stressed that shedding light on national legislation enables us to address issues and enhance the role of the family in comprehensive Arab development. He also pointed to the importance of monitoring and analyzing the impact of social media and information technology on family relations.

Al-Jarwan spoke about the extremely important role in raising children and raising youth, which contributes greatly to the cohesion of the fabric of Arab society for long periods, and enhances our ability to confront attempts to obliterate the Arab identity. He said: openness to the outside world and entry into the era of open globalization and reliance on the Internet, things that have many advantages, however, it is necessary to stand at the danger of the decline in the role of the Arab family in addressing the issues of society.

extraneous values

His Excellency Dr. Moufid Shehab, former Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, said: The most important challenges facing the Arab family is how the family contributes to changing the values ​​alien to our Arab society, which leads to prejudice to the customs and traditions on which we grew up, and among the most important lost values ​​today is respect that It is due to the indolence of the internal society, and the pressures from the external societies. He pointed to the importance of the educational role of the media and the stance of civil society and educational institutions on the fierce attacks against the Arab family, including fathers, mothers and children.

Develop solutions

Dr. Amal Ibrahim, President of the Arab Family Council, pointed out the importance of the role of the family in light of international challenges and changes, as the Arab Family Council was established, which is one of the specialized councils of the Arab Union for Sustainable Development and the Environment, to shed light on the issues and challenges we face and to develop the right solutions and frameworks through experts and specialists. Forum participants.

close-knit community

During the forum, His Excellency Rashid Abdullah Al-Zawi, Head of the Political Department at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Cairo, expressed that the UAE, since its founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, has worked to institutionalize work in the field of family and community development. He stated that the wise leadership of the UAE, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and before him, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” continues to follow the same approach in caring for the family, leading to a cohesive society. A cohesive family able to keep up with the rapid developments.

Al-Zaway revealed the relevant initiatives launched by the UAE under the auspices of the Ministry of Community Development and the Women’s Union, which resulted in the country obtaining the first place in the Arab world in the list of “Best Countries for Family Care in 2019”, and it also ranked 22 in the world in terms of total standards for the quality of family life and raising children.