The “Arab European for Human Rights” confirms its rejection of the European Parliament’s decision regarding the UAE

The “Arab European Center for Human Rights and International Law” affirmed its rejection of the European Parliament’s decision on human rights in the United Arab Emirates and described the allegations contained in it as incorrect. The Center stressed in a statement today that the UAE is one of the countries most keen on implementing human rights ..and said that the European Parliament’s decision ignored all the important achievements of the UAE in the field of human rights and included false allegations based on false reports and unfounded information. Islam Al-Ghazouli, head of the center’s advisory body, said that the UAE gives top priority to the values ​​of respect for human rights, deriving this from its cultural heritage, its constitution, which guarantees civil liberties for all, and its legislative system that promotes the principles of justice, equality, tolerance, respect for rights, and support for humanitarian and relief work in line with the principles of Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Al-Ghazouli pointed out that the UAE established the “National Commission for Human Rights” and before that it created a Ministry for Tolerance and Coexistence and developed policies and laws to protect the rights of workers, children, women, senior citizens, people of determination and prisoners.

Source: wam