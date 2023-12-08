The Arab Youth Center launched the “Sustainability in Arab Culture” event, in which the “Arabic Language Youth Council” participated, during the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), which the UAE is hosting until the 12th of this month.

The event was attended by Shamma Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and Vice President of the Arab Youth Centre, and Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi.

The event began with a video clip that showed the ancient historical roots of environmental sustainability in Arab culture, leading up to the present day, which is witnessing great interest in several Arab countries, most notably the UAE, which has launched many sustainable and alternative energy projects.

The event included a youth panel discussion, presented by members of the Council, in which they spoke about the reason for the sustainability of Arab culture, which has continued for thousands of years, and about the importance of family ties that Arab culture is characterized by preserving, and which made the family the first seed of Arab society with its geographical and demographic diversity.

The youth discussed the relationship between biodiversity and linguistic diversity, and the languages ​​at risk of extinction recorded by the UNESCO Atlas of Endangered Languages. They also discussed the concept of linguistic flexibility, and the impact of climate change on dialects.

The event concluded with the launch of the “Arabic Dictionary of Environmental Terms,” which was the result of cooperation between the Arabic Language Youth Council, the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language. The dictionary aims to provide a scientifically and linguistically sound reference for terms related to the environment in English, and their equivalents in Arabic. The first chapter, “Terminology of Environmental Quality,” was adopted, and work will continue to complete the remaining chapters.