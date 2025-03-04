The Arab countries support an Egypt Plan for the reconstruction of Gaza as an alternative to Trump’s

The heads of state of the Arab countries have met on Tuesday in Egypt to present an alternative Gaza plan to the vision of President Donald Trump, who proposed to transform the strip into the “Riviera de Oriente Medio” after the expulsion of the Palestinian population. The members of the Arab League (organism that has organized the summit with Egypt) have rejected the forced displacement of the Gazatis and have reaffirmed their right to remain in the coastal enclave, destroyed after 15 months of war of Israeli punishment.

At the inauguration of the Arab Summit, the Egyptian president, Abdelfattah al Sisi, has once again opposed the expulsion of the Gazati and has assured that Cairo will not participate in that “act of injustice.” Therefore, the president has presented an alternative plan to rebuild Gaza that, as he has defended, must go hand in hand with another peace plan based on the uncommon solution of the two states.

“The time has come to present a path to peace that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian State according to internationally legitimate resolutions,” he said to the SISI, adding that he trusts that Trump can achieve that peace. However, no high -level representative of the United States has been present at this Tuesday’s meeting.

President Trump had suggested that Egypt and Jordan could host the Gazati, so both countries have been the most frontally opposed to the Republican plan, and Egypt has been in charge of preparing a plan in response to the American.

King Abdalá II of Jordan has also reiterated his position against the forced displacement of the more than two million Palestinians of Gaza and has supported a “unified plan” for the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the general secretary of the Arab League, said that Gaza’s reconstruction is only possible as long as its inhabitants remain in the strip, adding that it is necessary to “preserve the right of the Palestinian people to self -determination”.

The Summit also attended the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and the president of the European Council, António Costa. "The European Union firmly rejects any attempt to [aplicar] demographic and territorial changes. In Gaza and other parts of the world, "said Costa, who has shown EU support to the Egyptian reconstruction plan.





The Egyptian plan establishes several phases for the reconstruction of the strip in a period of 5 years for a total of 53,000 million dollars (just over 50,000 million euros). In the first six months, called “early recovery”, the debris will begin to be removed already rehabilitate 60,000 homes, in addition to building 200,000 temporary accommodations for 1.2 million people, with a budget of 3,000 million dollars.

The second stage will cost 20,000 million and will last two years, in which the tasks of de -residents will be completed and 200,000 homes will be built. For the third and a half -year phase, another 30,000 million dollars will be needed and another 200,000 houses will be built, in addition to a commercial and fishing port, and an airport. The fishing, agricultural, industrial, services and tourism sector will be developed within the framework of the Egyptian plan, which estimates that 500,000 jobs will be created during reconstruction.

As for who will govern the Strip, the Egyptian Plan proposes the creation of an “administrative committee” that is responsible for Gaza for a period of six months and is independent, composed of independent technocrats and figures, and that operates under the supervision of the Palestinian authority (AP). The objective is that this institution – based in the West Bank and headed by President Mahmud Abás – returns to Gaza, after almost 20 years of government of the Islamist movement Hamas, who in 2007 expelled the representatives of the AP of the enclave.

The widest idea is that the AP can govern both Gaza and the West Bank, which are the two territories that would be part of a future Palestinian state, although the Israeli occupation and the reality on the land makes it impossible for the Palestinians to have a viable independent state.