The coalition confirmed that it had taken “operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects, in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The coalition added that “all attempts by the militia to launch booby-trapped marches were repelled,” according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

Last month, the coalition announced the interception and shooting down of a booby-trapped drone that tried to launch an attack on Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

At the time, the coalition indicated that the vicinity of the airport witnessed “scattering of shrapnel” as a result of the interception of the aircraft.