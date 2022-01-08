Al-Maliki confirmed in a press conference held on Saturday that the Houthi militia launched more than 100 booby-trapped boats to target international shipping.

He pointed out that the joint forces and the Arab coalition dealt with 248 sea mines to secure navigation in the southern Red Sea.

Al-Maliki stated that 13 Houthi violations were recorded on merchant ships in the Red Sea, which poses a threat to global trade.

The spokesman for the Arab Coalition touched on the hijacking of the “Rawabi” ship, saying: “Houthi militias have violated international laws by hijacking the Rawabi cargo ship in international waters.”

He stressed that the “Rawabi” ship was carrying a field hospital, and had nothing to do with the military operations in Yemen.

In the press conference, the Arab coalition displayed pictures of Houthi militia targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Al-Maliki indicated that the Houthis continue to threaten navigation by using booby-trapped boats, naval mines and missiles, in addition to the presence of a special force specialized in piracy operations and taking ships by force.

The owner also presented the names of the participants in the piracy of the “Rawabi” ship, stressing that all Houthi sabotage acts and attacks on non-military ships were carried out according to the tactics of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, with the support of the “Savez” ship.

Al-Maliki pointed out that all Houthi weapons used in the piracy operations are Iranian-made, and include drones and Noor coastal defense missiles.