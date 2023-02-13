Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Board of Directors of the Arab Bicycle Center of the Arab Cycling Federation held its first meeting via visual communication technology with its new formation, chaired by Sheikh Faisal bin Humaid Al Qasimi, President of the Arab Bicycle Federation, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center, and in the presence of Dr. Muhammad Wajih Azzam, First Vice President, Dr. Reema Muhammad Al Hosani, Second Deputy, and members of the Council Administration: Abdullah Al-Wathlan, Dr. Nouruddin Al-Triki, and Vacheh Zadourian.

The meeting, which was supervised and organized by Counselor Ismail Salem Al Hosani, Secretary General of the Arab Federation, Director General of the Center, and was technically coordinated by Muhammad Fadi Kalash, Executive Secretary of the Center, reviewed all the agenda items, the most prominent of which was the discharge of the previous members of the Board of Directors, and the adoption of plans, training programs and proposed conferences for national federations. Arabia for the current years 2023 and 2024, in addition to the draft estimated budget for the current year.

A proposal was submitted to the Board of Directors of the Arab Federation to amend the term of membership of the members of the Board of Directors in the center from two years to 4 years, coinciding with the session of the Board of Directors of the Arab Cycling Federation, to ensure the implementation of the directives directed to it by the General Assembly and the Board of Directors of the Federation as the supreme authority supervising the work of the Center, and in accordance with Meets the needs of member national federations in terms of training programs and workshops.

The center’s board of directors stressed the importance of concerted efforts between the national federations and the center to ensure the development of human cadres in all disciplines of cycling.