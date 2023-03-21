Middle Eastern soccer wants to become more powerful than ever before, especially Saudi Arabian soccer, who move their chips to bring world-class stars to their league. All this with the aim of making it sound and be consumed worldwide as an introductory route to be able to take over the headquarters of the 2030 World Cup.
The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has been the first movement for it, but it will not be the last. Arab football wants to fill its league with stars like Leo Messi and is trying to sound out players who will soon be free and wants to tempt them with salaries that they cannot afford in any other part of the world, not even in the MLS. One of the names on the table today is that of Eden Hazard, who for the moment has made it clear that he is not considering leaving Real Madrid but a good offer can change everything.
The club that is probing the possible signing of Hazard is Al Ittihad, a club that probed the possible arrival of Messi without success at the moment and that sees the Belgian as its plan B for this task. The player has declared that he wants to fulfill his contract in Madrid, as the best to secure another 30 million euros with the white club. But if the Sheikhs’ team offers him a salary improvement to that figure, possibly he could be considered leaving, since he would have more money signed and playing minutes on the field.
