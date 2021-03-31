Sharjah (Al-Ittihad) – The Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah considers the occasion of the month of reading as an extension of its general vision and mission, which aims to empower the Arabic language, and makes the act of reading a permanent focus of the Society’s programs throughout the year, in an effort to raise the status of reading and make it a daily behavior for all members of society Older than what achieves the presence of language with its aesthetics and treasures in the conscience, and enhances the use of its knowledge bridges related to all ages and sciences.

On the occasion of the month of reading, Dr. Mhammed Safi Al Mostaghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah said: “Motivating society in all its groups to turn towards reading is a great gain, in line with the programs of the Arabic Language Academy and its clear strategy towards protecting the Arabic language and enhancing its position in reading, study and research.” .

Dr. Al-Mostaghanemi stresses the need for the learner to possess the key to reading at an early age, saying: “He who owns the key to reading is young, learns the exits and qualities of the letters, and masters reading while he knows where to stand and learns the places of separation and connection, how he stands on a consonant, and how he stands on the tanween, and how to give the letters. Its rights include thinning, cheering, whispering, whistling, and other attributes ».

Referring to the importance of mastering Arabic and encouraging young people not to neglect their connection with its vocabulary, Mostaghanemi adds: “With more reading, generations can improve Arabic, and study the experiences of the former to benefit from it. The first advice that can be offered to everyone who works in teaching Arabic or wants to learn it is to master the machine sciences related to the Arabic tongue, which are grammar, morphology, spelling, rhetoric and presentation science.

After the month of reading has become an annual tradition in the Emirates, the lights turn towards the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, because of its continuous efforts closely related to urging the adoption of reading as a path of knowledge and to take it as a means to preserve and teach the language, and to work to achieve the mission of the Academy concerned with the care of research work and scientific projects related to the language And sponsoring programs to facilitate the learning of the Arabic language, and to motivate young people to deal with it, and to be creative in its arts and literary genres.

It is noteworthy that the Society’s Arabic Tongue Center continues to provide Arabic language courses to non-native speakers, as part of its ongoing educational activities, and in this context the Academy recently signed an agreement with the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, with the aim of receiving students and staff of the Academy of non-Arabs to teach them the Arabic language within the language courses, which Launched by the Society’s Arabic Tongue Center.

The scientific efforts of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah continue in the tracks of language research, and work to complete the historical dictionary project for the Arabic language, sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Margin of the activities of the Sharjah International Book Fair.