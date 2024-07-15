Home page politics

Freedom, power, independence – that is what Americans see in the AR-15 rifle. Donald Trump supports this attitude. So far. Or will continue to do so.

Washington, DC – “What particularly impressed early AR-15 users, including South Vietnamese soldiers, was the way the bullets became unstable inside the human body and ‘shot through the body like a tornado, spiraling and tipping…destroying organs, blood vessels and bone,'” write Cameron McWhirter and Zusha Elinson.

The British Guardian could not hide his enthusiasm at the end of October: Two “outstanding reporters” from Wall Street Journal have written “an indispensable read” “about the assault rifle that was used in so many mass shootings”The weapon that was allegedly used to assassinate Donald Trump is idolized rather than feared in the USA – and that is unlikely to change over the years, despite the number and names of the victims.

“American Gun: The True Story of the AR-15” is the title of the book published last year, which highlights the weapon’s military utility. “This was, of course, the same quality that made the weapon the ultimate plague of American schoolchildren five decades later,” writes Guardian-Reviewer Charles Kaiser. The ArmaLight AR-15 is a 25-round magazine assault rifle manufactured from 1959 onwards that was the standard issue weapon for US soldiers in the Vietnam War.

Rapid fire as a leisure activity: American men in particular love the AR-15. No other weapon is as popular as the civilian version of the military weapon from the Vietnam War. © IMAGO/Karen Focht

Since the mid-1990s, the US Army has been using the Colt Carbine, caliber 5.56 mm, M4. Production of the AR-15 has now also been transferred to the manufacturer Colt; the weapon is now mainly produced as a civilian, semi-automatic version. The shooter has to pull the trigger for each individual shot.

AR-15 owners: more often white, male and between 40 and 65 years old

Every 20th American is said to own a weapon of this type, some produced by different manufacturers – this has been WashingtonPost published in March last year. The paper, together with the polling institute Ipsos, surveyed 400 AR-15 owners under the premise of critics that the military-style weapon had no “legitimate civilian use.” According to the survey, AR-15 owners come from Democratic, Republican and politically shifting states alike. However, they mostly come from the southern part of the USA and often live in the suburbs.

“For some, the gun is a tool, a finely tuned machine that can strike down an animal or an intruder or pierce a distant target with a single, precise shot. For others, it is a toy, a sleek beast of black plastic and metal that delivers a satisfying adrenaline rush.”

“Compared to Americans as a whole, AR-15 owners are significantly more likely to be white, male and between the ages of 40 and 65. They are also more likely to have higher incomes, have served in the military and are republican. And AR-15 owners are more likely to live in states won by former President Donald Trump in 2020 than adults overall,” writes the postThe respondents stated that the most common reason for owning an AR-15 was “self-defense.” Otherwise, shooters use the rifle for shooting around in their free time and for hunting. Many owners see the right to carry a weapon as another reason for buying one.

Second Amendment to the US Constitution: Carrying weapons is expressly permitted

This is based on the Second Amendment to the US Constitution of 1791: the right of individuals not only to own but also to bear arms. Historical sources claim that the weapons were intended to provide protection from the indigenous population, against any kind of external enemies, and ultimately even against the government if it became corrupt. However, presidential candidate Donald Trump is the first politician to be targeted with an AR-15.

In 2021 alone, a total of 48,830 people died from firearm injuries in the United States, according to the Pew Research Center published at the end of last year – this period was the last one for which statistics were recorded. In three percent of cases, it was proven that the shooting was done with rifles other than shotguns. 36 percent of the cases cannot be assigned to any weapon, so rifles could also be included in this group.

American icon: The AR-15 may represent freedom, power, independence

In 2017, the broadcaster CBS – because the AR-15 or one of its variants had apparently appeared in several mass shootings in various states: in Colorado, Connecticut, California, Texas and Florida, in which a total of 154 people were said to have been killed. NBC had asked why so many Americans love the shotgun: “For some, the gun is a tool, a finely tuned machine that can strike down an animal or an intruder or pierce a distant target with a single accurate shot,” writes NBC-Author Jon Schuppe.

“For others, it is a toy, a sleek beast made of black plastic and metal that delivers a satisfying adrenaline rush.” ​​His thesis: For many, it is a symbol – “the embodiment of central American values ​​- freedom, power, independence.” The AR-15 fires cartridges in .223 caliber. “What makes the weapon so deadly is the speed of the bullet,” writes the WashingtonPost.

Joe Biden: powerless against the Republican gun lobby

Due to its caliber and cartridge, the weapon causes significantly more damage to human tissue than, for example, a 9-millimeter caliber, i.e. the one from a handgun. The bullet is small and light and contains a propellant charge that allows the projectile to “shoot out of the barrel at a speed that would allow you to cross six football fields in one second,” reports the postIn the body, this speed creates an “explosive effect, like the wake of a boat, causing internal injuries well outside the bullet’s trajectory. The explosion destroys large veins that carry blood back to the heart,” the paper explains.

Last September, Democratic US President Joe Biden set up an Office for Gun Violence Prevention in the White House. Office director and Vice President Kamala Harris was to try to curb gun violence in the country and “implement and expand important executive and legislative actions taken to save lives,” the White House said. One of Biden’s demands to Congress is to curb highly effective assault rifles.

Donald Trump: Patron of the interests of US gunsmiths

Rejecting guns is an important election issue in the USA and represents the protection of individual freedom. In Republican-governed states, guns are sold almost without restrictions, and attempts to tighten gun laws are repeatedly thwarted by Republican vetoes.

Since his first move into the White House Donald Trump is considered a catalyst for the brutalization of society – and continues this bluntly in his renewed candidacy: “Trump tells NRA members: ‘No one will touch your firearms’ when he returns to the White House,” headlined the news agency Associated Press in February this year. According to the report by AP Trump told thousands of members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) that “nobody will touch your firearms” when he returns to the White House and boasted that he had “done nothing” to curb gun consumption during his term as president, writes AP.

According to an estimate by the industry association National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), one in five firearms purchased in the United States in 2017 was an AR model, as NBC According to various sources, American households will own an estimated 16 million AR-15s by 2024, writes Time OnlineThe prices for new weapons in this style vary between 500 and over 2,000 dollars – countless customizations are possible. The book “American Gun” therefore also addresses the astronomical profits from the development of the AR-15 “the weapon of choice for insecure American men”, as the Guardian writes.

According to the APreport earlier this year, “Trump called himself ‘the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House’ and promised to continue to fight for gun owners’ rights. ‘Your Second Amendment will always be safe with me as your president,'” he said.